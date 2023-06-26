Two more volleyball teams from the U.S. Virgin Islands wrapped up play over the weekend in the Amateur Athletic Union’s 2023 Girls Junior National Volleyball Championships in Orlando, Fla.
Competing in the 13 Classic division, St. Croix’s High Impact Volleyball Club added another win over the weekend to finish with a 2-9 record, while St. Thomas’ Island Mixx Volleyball Club finished the four-day tournament with an 0-11 record.
On Saturday, High Impact V.C. opened its third-round consolation pool with a 2-1 victory over 630 Girls Volleyball 13s (26-24, 23-25, 15-13), then lost to IREVBC 13s 2-1 (21-25, 25-23, 15-7) and 2-0 to FIVA 13s Blue (25-9, 25-20).
That moved High Impact into the elimination round Sunday, where they lost to 305 VBC 13 Jaqueline 2-0 (25-10, 25-12).
Making up the High Impact V.C. team are Kayloe Berkitt, Victoria Crawford, Estrellita Crispin, Anaiya Cruz, Rzyra Denbow, Shaila Greenidge, Pauline Haynes, J’Nique Richardson, Faith Sextius, Shaliiah Simmonds, Aryanna Tutein and Tsumia Tutein. The head coach is Juliseaa Thomas, with assistant coaches Sheryl Finch and Tiy Gonzalez.
As for Island Mixx V.C., they dropped three straight matches in their third-round consolation pool Saturday, losing 2-0 to K1 Barceloneta Elvin (25-5, 25-6), Alamaba Performance 13 Mizuno (25-5, 25-14) and JVC 13s 19 (25-6, 25-14).
On Sunday, Island Mixx closed out their tournament run with a 2-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Eagles 13s (25-7, 25-12) in the elimination round.
Making up the Island Mixx V.C. team are Laila Danet, Athany Harrigan, Aaliyah Howard, Jasmine Kling, Chelsea Leonce, Maleeqa Lett, Riley Moskowitz, Rejanae Richardson, Arielle Shackell, Mogan Tolud and Leah Vigilant. The head coach is Carissa Braithwaite, and the assistant coaches are Mark Daniel and Michael Holt.
Island Mixx V.C. has four more teams from St. Thomas’ In The Zone Athletic Club set to play in the Junior Nationals, covering both the girls and boys divisions, over the coming weeks.
Island Mixx V.C.’s under-16 and under-17 girls play beginning today through Thursday, while Island Mixx V.C.’s two boys teams play in the Junior Nationals from July 1-4.