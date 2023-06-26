Two more volleyball teams from the U.S. Virgin Islands wrapped up play over the weekend in the Amateur Athletic Union’s 2023 Girls Junior National Volleyball Championships in Orlando, Fla.

Competing in the 13 Classic division, St. Croix’s High Impact Volleyball Club added another win over the weekend to finish with a 2-9 record, while St. Thomas’ Island Mixx Volleyball Club finished the four-day tournament with an 0-11 record.