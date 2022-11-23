Two teams now share the lead atop the St. Croix Division, while a new team holds the top spot in the St. Thomas-St. John Division after this past weekend’s matches in the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s Premier League.
On Saturday, the Rovers Soccer Club routed the Prankton Soccer Club 14-0 at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix, with Rovers moving into a tie with Helenites Soccer Club atop the division standings.
A day later, both United We Stand Soccer Club and New Vibes Soccer Club won matches at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s field, with New Vibes taking over the division lead.
In the opening match Sunday, United We Stand SC routed Raymix Soccer Club 10-0, and New Vibes SC edged out Waitikibuli Sports Club 1-0 in the nightcap.
More on this weekend’s matches:
Rovers SC 14, Prankton SC 0: An own goal by Prankton SC was the opening shot in Rovers SC’s rout, with six of their players scoring in Thursday’s match.
Peter Guastella led Rovers SC (3-1-0, nine points) with four goals, three of those coming in an eight-goal second half. Guastella scored in the 34th minute as part of the opening salvo, then added second-half scores in the 60th minute (twice) and 81st minute.
Four others had two goals each — Deve Barbour in the 31st and 52nd minutes, Yahya Yusuf in the 32nd and 36th minutes, and late sub Mohammad Abdelghani in the 82nd and 85th minutes. Benjamin Garcia also scored, in the 68th minute.
But it all began with an own goal by Prankton SC (0-3-0), when Deamanti Carman-Pierre midplayed the ball into the net in the third minute to put Rovers SC ahead 1-0.
United We Stand SC 10, Raymix SC 0: Naqwan Henry and Allandre Rosier both had hat tricks as United We Stand SC (1-1-0, three points) got its first match win of the season with a shutout over Raymix SC (0-3-0).
Henry scored UWS’s first three goals in a five-minute span to open the first half, with goals in the first, third and fifth minutes.
Rosier scored twice (in the eighth and 20th minutes) during United We Stand’s seven-goal onslaught in the first half, and got the hat trick with his third goal in the 67th minute.
Mahari Cortijo scored twice for United We Stand SC, in the 21st minute and again in the 51st minute to open UWS’s second-half scoring. Dwight Ferguson added a goal in the 33rd minute, and Chives Paul Campbell capped the scoring with a penalty-kick goal in the 74th minute.
New Vibes SC 1, Waitikibuli SC 0: New Vibes SC broke a shutout with its goal late in the second half to beat Waitikibuli SC and take a half-game lead over United We Stand SC and Waitikibuli in the division standings.
The match was scoreless until the 78th minute, when Leonardo Regala scored the match’s lone goal for New Vibes SC (2-1-0, six points).
That dropped Waitikibuli SC to 1-1-0 (three points), tying them for second in the St. Thomas-St. John Division standings with United We Stand SC.
Up next: The USVISA Premier League will take the Thanksgiving weekend off, then return to action the first week of December with four matches on the schedule.
In the St. Croix Division, Prankton SC will play Unique Tropical SC on Thursday, Dec. 1, while Rovers SC takes on Helenites SC on Saturday, Dec. 3. Both matches will be played at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
In the St. Thomas-St. John Division, two matches are scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High field — New Vibes SC plays LRVI Football Club at 2 p.m., followed by Waitikibuli SC facing Raymix SC at 4 p.m.