Two teams now share the lead atop the St. Croix Division, while a new team holds the top spot in the St. Thomas-St. John Division after this past weekend’s matches in the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s Premier League.

On Saturday, the Rovers Soccer Club routed the Prankton Soccer Club 14-0 at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix, with Rovers moving into a tie with Helenites Soccer Club atop the division standings.