The U.S. Virgin Islands had two teams finish in the top 10 in their respective divisions as the 2021 Youth Sailing World Championships concluded Friday in Mussanah, Oman.
St. Thomas’ Ava Hurwitz and Alexis Young had the best finish among the USVI sailors, coming in seventh out of 19 teams in the female 420 class. Meanwhile, St. Croix’s Steven Hardee and J.J. Klempen came in 10th out of 24 teams in the male 29er class.
That helped the USVI finish 33rd in the Nations Trophy standings with 607 points, the best finish among the Caribbean nations with entries at the World Championships.
Bermuda was 37th overall and second among the Caribbean islands with 775 points, followed by the Cayman Islands (48th, 945), the Dominican Republic (49th, 991), Puerto Rico (50th, 1,027), the Bahamas (57th, 1,123), Trinidad and Tobago (58th, 1,125), and Antigua and Barbuda (59th, 1,136).
Hurwitz and Young — both members of Antilles School’s sailing team — had their best individual race finish in Friday’s finale, coming in third behind race winners Vanessa Lahrkamp and Katherine McNamara of the United States, and runners-up Neus Ballester Bover and Andrea Perello Mora of Spain.
That allowed Hurwitz and Young to jump two positions in the standings on the final day, climbing from ninth to seventh with 66 points. They had tied in points with Poland’s Agnieszka Pawlowska and Dominika Olowiak, but took the position thanks to their Friday race finish.
Overall, Hurwitz and Young had two top-five finishes and four other top 10s in nine races, including a run of four straight top 10s to finish out the World Championships.
Bover and Mora won the girls 420 class title, with four wins and no other finish worse than fourth allowing the duo to finish with 15 points. Lahrkamp and McNamara finished second overall with 23 points, with France’s Manon Pennaneach and Victoire Lerat third with 32 points.
Hardee and Klempen wrapped up their World Championships with a 12th-place finish in Friday’s final race, ending a string of three straight top-10 finishes.
That allowed Hardee and Klempen to finish the five-day regatta with 107 points, good for 10th place, just one point ahead of Hungary’s Attila Toth and Levente Borda (108).
Finland’s Simon Karlemo and Lasse Lindell won Friday’s finale, their second race win in 13 starts, while Spain’s Mateo and Simon Codoner Alemany were second and Argentina’s Maximo Videla and Tadeo Funes do Rioja came in third.
Overall, Hardee and Klempen had two top-five finishes — fourth and fifth in their first two races Monday — and five other top-10 finishes in 13 starts.
Despite finishing seventh in Friday’s finale, France’s Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux won the male 29er class title with 46 points, five points ahead of the Alemany brothers (51). American sailors Ian and Noah Nyenhuis came in third overall with 59 points.
St. Thomas’ Robert Richards finished 42nd overall out of 50 entries in the male ILCA (Laser) 6 class, dropping one spot in the standings after a bad finish in Friday’s finale.
The day after posting his best finish of the World Championships (ninth), Richards finished 50th in Friday’s lone race, and wrap up the regatta with 303 points. That allowed Cayman Islands sailor Will Jackson (who finished 40th Friday) to move past him in the final standings, finishing with 294 points.
Slovakia’s Luka Zabukovec won Friday’s final race, with Ukraine’s Oskar Madonich coming in second and American sailor Chapman Petersen third.
Bermuda’s Sebastian Kempe finished sixth, allowing him to move atop the standings and win the Caribbean island’s first-ever Youth World Championships title.
Kempe finished with 39 points, with Zabukovec edging Portugal’s Jose Gomes Saraiva Mendes for second in a tiebreaker. Both had finished with 40 points each, but Zabukovec’s win in Friday’s finale gave him the tiebreaker edge.