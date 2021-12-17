Two teams of sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands are in the top 10 in their respective divisions with just one day’s worth of races remaining in the 2021 Youth Sailing World Championships, being held in Mussanah, Oman.
St. Thomas sailors Ava Hurwitz and Alexis Young are in ninth place after Thursday’s races in the female 420 class, while St. Croix sailors Steven Hardee and J.J. Klempen are 10th in the male 29er class.
Hurwitz, the USVI team’s skipper, and crewmember Young — both members of Antilles School’s sailing team — posted three top-10 finishes over the past two days to climb two places in the standings.
Overall, Hurwitz and Young have five top-10 finishes — including a best finish of fifth place in Thursday’s second race — for a total score of 63 points. They are tied with Israel’s Eden Gur and Nsther Noga Tiano, but dropped a spot in the standings in a tiebreaker.
Both teams are one point ahead of Turkey’s Nehir Guzeltuna and Derin Acal, who are 10th with 64 points.
Spain’s Neus Ballester Bover and Andrea Perello Mora are dominating the female 420 class, with four wins in eight starts and no other finishes outside the top four giving them the overall lead with 13 points.
American sailors Vanessa Lahrkamp and Kathering McNamara are second with 22 points, with France’s Manon Pennaneach and Victoire Lerat third with 28 points.
Hardee, the team’s skipper, and crewman Klempen had three top-10 finishes in Thursday’s races to move into 10th in the male 29er class.
Overall, Hardee and Klempen have seven top-10 finishes — including a best finish of fourth place in the division’s opening race Monday — for a total score of 95 points. They are 14 points behind Japan’s Ryotaro Udagawa and Kaito Suzuki, sitting in ninth with 81 points.
France’s Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux finally won their first race in Thursday’s final start, but their consistency — nine top-fives in 12 starts — have carried them to the top of the male 29er class with 39 points.
Spain’s Mateo Codoner Alemany and Simon Codoner Alemany are second with 49 points, and American sailors Ian Nyenhuis and Noah Nyenhuis are third with 51 points.
St. Thomas’ Robert Richards remained 41st in the male ILCA (Laser) 6 class, despite posting his best finish of the World Championships on Thursday.
Richards was ninth in Thursday’s final race, allowing him to make up ground lost after getting penalized for being ahead of the start line before the starting horn in the opener.
Richards currently had 253 points with two races remaining today, just one point ahead of Will Jackson of the Cayman Islands (254) and 21 behind Sebia’s Stefan Yuill (232).
The U.S. Virgin Islands remains 31st in the Nations Trophy standings with 482 points, tops among the Caribbean nations with entries in the World Championships. The Cayman Islands are 47th (754), followed by the Dominican Republic (49th, 793), Puerto Rico (51st, 821), Trinidad and Tobago (57th, 896), the Bahamas (58th, 905), and Antigua and Barbuda (59th, 910).