Two archers from the U.S. Virgin Islands have earned the territory’s first-ever berths in next year’s Pan-American Games from their performances during the 2022 Pan and Para Pan-American Championships, which concluded Sunday in Santiago, Chile.
St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour took the bronze medal in the men’s recurve division in the Pan-Am Games Qualifier — held Nov. 25 — to earn his 2023 Pan-Am Games berth, while St. Thomas’ Tatyana Muntyan finished fifth in the women’s recurve division to earn her berth.
In all, 11 individual spots — four from men’s recurve, four from women’s recurve, two from women’s compound and one in men’s compound — for the Pan-Am Games were determined from last week’s Qualifier, held at the site for the archery competition at the 2023 Pan-Am Games.
D’Amour, who competed for the Virgin Islands in the Tokyo Olympics last year, qualified second in the Pan-Am Qualifier, losing out in a tiebreaker with top seed Hugo Franco of Cuba. Both shot 677s in the qualifying round, but Franco had more shots in the “10+X” area than D’Amour (39-36). Other USVI qualifiers were Mike Gerard (21st of 40 archers, 595), and Bruce Arnold (34th, 519).
D’Amour, who got a first-round bye, then beat teammate Arnold 6-2 (28-23, 28-29, 28-22, 29-27) in the second round and Luciano Villoslada of Argentina 6-0 (27-24, 28-27, 27-26) in the third round to advance to the quarterfinals. Another 6-0 win, this one over Bermuda’s Camerin Pickering (29-28, 28-25, 28-27), sent D’Amour on to the semifinals.
That’s where D’Amour suffered his first loss, falling to third-seeded Adrian Munoz of Puerto Rico 6-2 (27-26, 27-27, 28-27, 26-26). But D’Amour bounced back in the bronze medal match, beating Argentina’s Mario Jajarabilla 6-0 (29-28, 29-26, 28-27).
Muntyan, who competed in the 1988 Seoul Olympics for the then-Soviet Union, qualified fifth in her Pan-Am Qualifier with 572 points, 71 points behind top seed Elizabeth Rodriguez (641), who led a 1-2-3 sweep for Cuba. Other USVI qualifiers were Anne Abernathy (21st of 32 archers, 512) and Ford George (32nd).
Muntyan then won her first two elimination matches by 6-0 scores — to Panama’s Miriam Gonzales in the first round (27-17, 25-11, 24-17), then to Abernathy in the second round (26-21, 28-25, 24-22) — before losing in the quarterfinals to Daniela Chacon of Venezuela 6-4 (21-28, 26-23, 27-25, 26-27, 28-20).
D’Amour and Muntyan were among six USVI archers attempting to qualify for the Pan-Am Games, and eight who were competing in the Pan-American Championships.
D’Amour, currently No. 8 in World Archery’s men’s recurve rankings, finished sixth in the division in the Pan Am Championships, while Arnold and Gerard tied for 33rd and Eloi George tied for 57th out of 67 entries.
As for Muntyan, currently at No. 180 in the rankings, she finished in a tie for 17th in the women’s recurve at the Pan Am Championships. Abernathy and Goddess George tied for 33rd, and Ford George was 57th.