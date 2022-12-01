Two archers from the U.S. Virgin Islands have earned the territory’s first-ever berths in next year’s Pan-American Games from their performances during the 2022 Pan and Para Pan-American Championships, which concluded Sunday in Santiago, Chile.

St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour took the bronze medal in the men’s recurve division in the Pan-Am Games Qualifier — held Nov. 25 — to earn his 2023 Pan-Am Games berth, while St. Thomas’ Tatyana Muntyan finished fifth in the women’s recurve division to earn her berth.