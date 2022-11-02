Two V.I. sailors in top 10 at Florida’s Howler Regatta
Two junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands came away with top-10 finishes in their division over the weekend from the 2022 Howler Regatta, held by the Coconut Grove Sailing Club in Miami.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Two V.I. sailors in top 10 at Florida’s Howler Regatta
Two junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands came away with top-10 finishes in their division over the weekend from the 2022 Howler Regatta, held by the Coconut Grove Sailing Club in Miami.
St. Thomas’ Alejo Di Blasi, a student at Antilles School, finished seventh in the single-handed Laser Radial class; meanwhile, St. Thomas’ Aurora Rodriguez, a student at Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy, was part of the team that finished ninth in the double-handed C420 class.
Di Blasi, a member of the Hurricanes’ sailing team, had a pair of fourth-place finishes and four more top-10s in eight races to close out the Laser Radial class with 54 points.
Rodriguez, a member of the Volts’ sailing team, partnered with Florida skipper Isabella Storm to post five top-10 finishes in eight starts, and finish the C420 class with 66 points.
Other USVI junior sailors competing in the Howler Regatta were:
• Santiago Brunt, a student and member of Virgin Islands Montessori’s sailing team, finished 18th out of 25 entries in the single-handed Laser 4.7 class with 122 points. In eight starts, Brunt had five top-20 finishes, with a best of 14th in the sixth race.
• Audrey Zimmerman, a student and member of Antilles School’s sailing team, finished 25th out of 92 entries in the single-handed Optimist Championship class with 58 points. Her best finish in six races was a third place in the second race.
• Howard Zimmerman, also on the Hurricanes’ sailing team, finished 29th in the Opti Championship class with 65 points. His best finish was fourth in the fifth race, and he had two other top-10 finishes.
• Mariana Brunt, also on the Volts’ sailing team, finished 36th in the Opti Championship class with 78 points. Her best finish was sixth place in the second race, and she also had one other top-10 finish.
• Emma Walters, also a member of Antilles School’s sailing team, finished 50th in the Opti Championship class with 111 points. Her best finish was 14th in the fourth race.
• Avery Pearsall finished 67th in the Opti Championship class with 156 points, with a best finish of 14th in the fifth race.
• Reagan Usenski, also a member of the Hurricanes’ sailing team, finished 72nd in the Opti Championship class 166 points, with a best finish of 30th in the third race.
• Gisella Schnell, also a member of Antilles School’s sailing team, finished 74th in the Opti Championship class with 169 points, with a best finish of 22nd in the sixth race.
— To submit items for Local Sports Roundup, email bkiser@dailynews.vi. Upcoming events should be submitted at least two weeks in advance.