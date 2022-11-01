Two high school sailing teams from the U.S. Virgin Islands recently competed in the South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association’s South Points No. 2 regatta, which concluded Oct. 22 in Florida.
Antilles School’s sailing team, a past national championship-winning team, finished 10th overall and Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy came in 19th in the one-day regatta, held in Jensen Beach, Fla. The Hurricanes closed out the regatta with 89 points, while the Volts finished with 160 points.
Antilles School’s A team of Robert Richards and Caitlin Briggs finished seventh in its division with 40 points, with a pair of top-five finishes – their best was a third – and two other top-10s in five races.
The Hurricanes’ B team of Cruz Lonski, Andreas Lucas and Greg Degraff finished 10th in its division with 49 points, with one top-five finish – also a third place – and two other top-10s in five starts.
V.I. Montessori’s A team of Aurora Rodriguez, Amelie Zucker and Miles Broome finished 19th in its division with 92 points, with a best finish in 17th in five starts.
The Volts’ B team of Zia Zucker and Ella Crew finished 15th in its division with 68 points, with a best finish of 11th in five races.
Gulliver Preparatory School of Miami, Fla., won the SAISA South Points regatta with 33 points, 14 ahead of Ransom (Fla.) Everglades School (47 points) and 16 up on Shorecrest Preparatory School in St. Petersburg, Fla. (49 points).