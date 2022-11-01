Two high school sailing teams from the U.S. Virgin Islands recently competed in the South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association’s South Points No. 2 regatta, which concluded Oct. 22 in Florida.

Antilles School’s sailing team, a past national championship-winning team, finished 10th overall and Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy came in 19th in the one-day regatta, held in Jensen Beach, Fla. The Hurricanes closed out the regatta with 89 points, while the Volts finished with 160 points.