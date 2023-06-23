Two more youth teams from the U.S. Virgin Islands opened play Thursday in the Amateur Athletic Union’s 2023 Girls Junior National Volleyball Championships in Florida.
Both the St. Thomas-based Island Mixx Volleyball Club’s and St. Croix’s High Impact Volleyball Club’s lost their first-round group play matches in the 13 Classic division at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.
Island Mixx V.C. has three more teams from St. Thomas’ In The Zone Athletic Club set to play in the Junior Nationals, covering both the girls and boys divisions, over the coming weeks.
Island Mixx V.C.’s under-16 and under-17 girls play from June 26-29, while Island Mixx V.C.’s two boys teams play in the Junior Nationals from July 1-4.
X Island Mixx went 0-3 on its first day on the court, losing 2-0 to Xcel 13 Elite (25-7, 25-5), FEVA 13 Red (25-3, 25-11) and K1 Levittown Lenny 13U (25-10, 25-10).
Island Mixx V.C. will move into the second-round consolation pool, with four matches scheduled for today. No information on their opponents was available as of press time.
Making up the Island Mixx V.C. team are Laila Danet, Athany Harrigan, Aaliyah Howard, Jasmine Kling, Chelsea Leonce, Maleeqa Lett, Riley Moskowitz, Rejanae Richardson, Arielle Shackell, Mogan Tolud and Leah Vigilant. The head coach is Carissa Braithwaite, and the assistant coaches are Mark Daniel and Michael Holt.
X High Impact V.C. U-13s also went 0-3 in pool play, losing to TCA Alamo City 13s 2-0 (25-6, 25-4), GP 13 Premier 2-0 (25-9, 25-5), and Supernova 13 All-Stars 2-0 (25-8, 25-4).
High Impact’s U13s will move into the second-round consolation pool, with four matches scheduled for today. No information on their opponents was available as of press time.
Making up the High Impact V.C. team are Kayloe Berkitt, Victoria Crawford, Estrellita Crispin, Anaiya Cruz, Rzyra Denbow, Shaila Greenidge, Pauline Haynes, J’Nique Richardson, Faith Sextius, Shaliiah Simmonds, Aryanna Tutein and Tsumia Tutein. The head coach is Juliseaa Thomas, with assistant coaches Sheryl Finch and Tiy Gonzalez.