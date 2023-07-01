The final two teams from the St. Thomas-based Island Mixx Volleyball Club open play today in the Amateur Athletic Union’s 2023 Boys Junior National Volleyball Championships in Florida.
Island Mixx V.C. will have its boys under-16 and boys under-18 teams playing in the four-day tournament, being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.
Playing in the 16 Club division, Island Mixx V.C. U-16s open with three matches this morning – against MOD B16 Black at 8:30 a.m., Bay to Bay 16-Club at 9:30 a.m., and Exile 16 Red at 11:30 a.m.
Making up the Island Mixx V.C. U-16 team are Jalen Greenidge, Kymani Greenidge, Mikko Griffith, Jaedon Hodge, Gavin Johnson, Gabriel King, Tyric Lander, Sahid Letang, Aden Rojas, Earl Toussaint and Tarique Turnbull. The head coach is Aseah Thomas, with Mark Daniel and Carlos Roja Jr. the assistant coaches.
Competing in the 18 Club division, Island Mixx V.C. U-18 also have morning matches today – against 303VBA 18 Mizuno red at 7:30 a.m. and SD Beach 18 Aaron at 8:30 a.m. They are also scheduled for second-round matches today as well, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Playing for Island Mixx V.C.’s U-18s are Jarad Brown, Ricardo Caleb, Ja’Shome Clarke, Kamanii Cumberbatch, Erick Encarnacion, Cyierro Gulpin, Ruell Hazell, Matthew Meyer, Tashimo Scatliffe, Kanif Watley and N’Khai Williams. The head coach is Shamal James, with Daniel, Curtis Gilpin and Rakeem Malone the assistant coaches.