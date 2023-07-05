The two boys volleyball teams from the U.S. Virgin Islands closed out play Tuesday in the Amateur Athletic Union’s 2023 Junior Boys National Volleyball Championships.
St. Thomas’ Island Mixx Volleyball Club’s under-16 and under-18 boys teams both lost their final matches at the Junior Nationals, held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.
Playing in the 16 Club division, Island Mixx V.C. 16s saw its four-match winning streak end in the consolation elimination round in a close, two-set loss to Forza Boys South 16L, 25-23 and 25-20.
Island Mixx V.C. 16s finished the four-day tournament with a 4-6 overall record, and were tied for 81st in the 88-team field.
Making up the Island Mixx V.C. U-16 team are Jalen Greenidge, Kymani Greenidge, Mikko Griffith, Jaedon Hodge, Gavin Johnson, Gabriel King, Tyric Lander, Sahid Letang, Aden Rojas, Earl Toussaint and Tarique Turnbull. The head coach is Aseah Thomas, with Mark Daniel and Carlos Roja Jr. the assistant coaches.
Meanwhile, Island Mixx V.C. 18s – playing in the 18 Club division – lost its consolation elimination round match to L2 181 Boys 2-0 (25-23, 25-12). That left Island Mixx V.C. with an 0-10 record.
Playing for Island Mixx V.C.’s U-18s are Jarad Brown, Ricardo Caleb, Ja’Shome Clarke, Kamanii Cumberbatch, Erick Encarnacion, Cyierro Gulpin, Ruell Hazell, Matthew Meyer, Tashimo Scatliffe, Kanif Watley and N’Khai Williams. The head coach is Shamal James, with Daniel, Curtis Gilpin and Rakeem Malone the assistant coaches.