Two teams out of St. Thomas’ Island Mixx Volleyball Club program wrapped up play Wednesday at the Amateur Athletic Union’s 2023 Girls Junior National Volleyball Championships.
Both the Island Mixx V.C.’s under-15 and under-18 girls teams finished the AAU Junior Nationals with consolation-round losses at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.
Island Mixx V.C. has four more teams from St. Thomas’ In The Zone Athletic Club set to play in the Junior Nationals, covering both the girls and boys divisions, over the coming weeks.
Island Mixx V.C.’s under-13 girls squad opens play today, and will wrap up Sunday; the under-16 and under-17 girls play from June 26-29, while Island Mixx V.C.’s two boys teams play in the Junior Nationals from July 1-4.
X Island Mixx’s U-18 girls, playing in the 18 Classic division, finished the four-day tournament with a 1-9 record after dropping their consolation round elimination match.
Island Mixx V.C. lost to Florida’s Brevard FCA 18s National in two close sets, 29-27 and 25-16.
Making up Island Mixx V.C.’s U-18 girls team are Alivia Arroyo, Lilyana Aubain, Sapphire Cruz, Krystal Eddy, C’Orna Greene, Layla Howard, Makaila Powell, Nikaya Sarauw, Zyia Toussaint, Mya Vigilant and Elaina Walters. The head coach is Sacha Gumbs, with Carissa Braithwaite the assistant coach.
X Island Mixx V.C.’s U-15 girls, playing in the 15 Classic division, finished the AAU Junior Nationals with a 2-8 record after Wednesday’s loss in the consolation eliminations round.
Island Mixx lost to Indiana’s Munc Indy 15s Predators 2-0, 25-21 and 25-17.
Making up Island Mixx V.C.’s U-15 girls team are Elyse Ayala, Simar Bhullar, Amaia Colby, Samaya Cruz, Brecia Gumbs, Nadjah Jn Phillip, Alanah Jordan, Mackenna Morales, Taylor Roy and Natasha Webster. The head coach is Elizabeth Bell, and the assistant coaches are Puneet Bhullar and Mark Daniel.