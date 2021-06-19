St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston had her struggles in the first half of the United States’ semifinal game against Brazil — and so did her teammates.
But top-ranked Team USA picked up the pace in the second half, rallying for a 71-60 victory over the Brazilians to advance to the championship game of the 2021 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup tournament in San Juan.
The United States — No. 1 in FIBA’s world rankings — now faces Puerto Rico in today’s final at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum. Puerto Rico advanced with a 65-61 upset victory over fourth-ranked Canada in Friday’s second semifinal.
Boston, a two-time All-American at South Carolina, was held to just two points on 1-of-10 shooting and two rebounds in the first half. But she keyed a second-half rally, and finished with six points and six rebounds.
Her U.S.A. teammates also took up the slack — N.C. State’s Elissa Cunane had a game-high 19 points and eight rebounds, and Michigan’s Naz Hillmon and Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard added 12 points each. Hillmon also had eight rebounds.
“The only thing I said was that we had to play with a lot more grit,” United States head coach Dawn Staley said. “I thought we were casual at times when Brazil was really just getting after it. … For us to get back in the game the way we needed to, we needed to win that battle.”
Thayna Silva scored 14 points, and Taina Paixao and Clarissa Dos Santos added 12 points each for Brazil, which will face Canada in the third-place game today.
Turning point
The third quarter. With Brazil keeping Boston and the rest of Team USA’s inside game in check in the first quarter, they were able to pull ahead 21-13 by the end of the period and 33-25 at the half.
However, the United States got its act together opening the second half — and Boston was the key to that. Her layup in the opening seconds ignited an 15-3 run for the Americans that put them in the lead to stay. Boston had four points in the run, as well as two assists and a steal.
“They’re not used to international play, and Brazil is very used to it,” Staley said. “They know how to impose their will on a team like this. It just took us a little bit longer than we wanted to adjust. We just had to exhale, see the floor a little bit better and pick up our defense. Once the game settled in, we flipped it and utilized our depth to get a very big win.”
Key players
Elissa Cunane, United States: While Team USA had its problems making shots, the N.C. State junior didn’t. She made 7 of 9 from the field, including 1 of 2 3-pointers, and a perfect 4-for-4 on free throws.
Thayna Silva, Brazil: The 5-foot-11 forward, who plays in Brazil’s professional women’s league, came off the bench to give the Brazilians a lift. In addition to her scoring, she had six rebounds and three steals.
Observations
• The United States had its worst shooting game of the Women’s AmeriCup, making just 36.1% from the field (26 of 72) and only 4 of 14 3-pointers. However, Brazil was worse — 31.3% from the field (21 of 67), but they did make 8 of 24 3-pointers.
• While posting near-identical rebounding numbers — Team USA had a 47-44 edge — the United States still have superior numbers inside, ourscoring Brazil in the paint 38-20 and finishing with a 22-16 edge in second-chance points.