The U.S. Virgin Islands’ under-23 men’s baseball team wrapped up round-robin play Wednesday in the fourth-annual Caribbean Baseball Cup tournament, being played in Nassau, Bahamas.
The USVI U-23s finished group play with a 1-3 record after a 6-0 loss to Puerto Rico in Wednesday’s game at Nassau’s Andre Rodgers Stadium.
It was the second shutout loss by the U.S. Virgin Islands in four games in the five-team tournament, having also lost 9-0 to Cuba on Monday. The USVI’s other loss came in its opening game, falling 4-3 to host-team Bahamas on Sunday.
However, the U.S. Virgin Islands’ lone win was a big one — an 11-10 victory over past champion Curacao on Tuesday.
Two round-robin games remain, scheduled for today — Cuba takes on Curacao at 3 p.m., followed by Puerto Rico against the Bahamas at 7 p.m. The top four teams after round robin play advance to the semifinals, which begin Saturday, Dec. 10.
The semifinal winners will play for the championship at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, but both teams earn berths in the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, to be played in El Salvador.
More on each of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ games at the Caribbean Baseball Cup:
Bahamas 4, U.S. Virgin Islands 3: The Bahamas got the game-winning run on Toby Simmons’ sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning as the USVI opened round robin play with a close loss Sunday.
Simmons’ sac fly scored Kristin Muneroe, who opened the inning with a walk, then stole second and third base to get in scoring position. Mckell Bethel then retired the USVI side in the top of the ninth to preserve the win for the Bahamas.
Evan Sweeting, the third of four Bahamas pitchers, got the win, while Bethel earned a save. Starter Brandon Russell gave up a run off three hits over five innings, with five strikeouts, and Travvis Ferguson allowed two runs off three hits over two innings, with three strikeouts.
Tahj Cunningham took the loss for the U.S. Virgin Islands, giving up Muneroe’s walk in the bottom of the eighth before Sergio Santiago closed out the inning.
USVI starter Toshawn Drew allowed one run off two hits and five walks over 4 2/3rds innings, with five strikeouts, while reliever Roberto Soto tied the game with two runs off two hits and two walks in 2 1/3rd innings, with one strikeout.
Six players — Dwayne Maduro, Rafael Jackson III, Jahmoi Percival, Kyle Lamotta, Kelani Luke and Taj Bates — had one hit each for the U.S. Virgin Islands, with Bates and Zayd Brannigan each driving in a run.
Cuba 9, U.S. Virgin Islands 0: The USVI suffered its first shutout of the tournament, with three Cuban pitchers combining for a four-hitter in Monday’s loss.
Starter Jose Ramon Rodriguez got the win for Cuba, giving up two hits and a walk over six innings, with two strikeouts. Andy Vargas allowed one hit and three walks over two innings, with three strikeouts, and Yeudi Reyes closed out the ninth with one hit and one walk, with three strikeouts.
USVI starter Mark Knight took the loss, giving up three runs — two in the top of the first inning, one in the second — off three hits and four walks over two innings.
Relievers finished off the game for the USVI — Andre Peters allowed two runs off four walks over 2 1/3rd innings, with one strikeout; Mychal Lett gave up a run off three walks in 2/3rds innings, Tahj Cunningham scattered three runs off four hits and two walks over two innings, with one strikeout; and Eduard Ramos had a one-hit shutout over the final two innings.
Conroy Samuel III went 2 for 2 for the U.S. Virgin Islands, while Dwayne Maduro and Taj Bates had one hit each.
U.S. Virgin Islands 11, Curacao 10: The USVI won its first game in the tournament Tuesday on Zayd Brannigan’s two-out walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning after blowing a seven-run lead through six innings.
Brannigan’s RBI single drove home brother Kaleeq Brannigan, who led off the inning with a double. After Jahlani Rogers popped out and Kelani Luke struck out swinging, Zayd Brannigan singled through the left side, with Kaleeq Brannigan racing home from second.
Dwayne Maduro got the win in relief for the U.S. Virgin Islands, allowing two runs off three hits and a walk over the final 2 2/3rd innings, with one strikeout. Starter Sergio Santiago allowed eight runs off nine hits and six walks over 6 1/3rd innings, with four strikeouts.
The USVI had taken a 10-3 lead through six innings, which included a seven-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth inning. But Curacao got back in contention with six runs in the top of the seventh, then tied the game at 10-all in the top of the ninth when Risandro Pastor scored on a throwing error.
Cerilio Soleana took the loss for Curacao, allowing a run off four hits and a walk over 2 2/3rd innings, with one strikeout. Starter Zairich Daal gave up six runs off five hits over 3 1/3rd innings, with two strikeouts, then relievers Johnaikel Acosta allowed two more runs off two walks, followed by Je-andrick Lourens plating two more runs off two hits and a walk over 2 2/3rd innings, with four strikeouts.
Kaleeq Brannigan had three hits and drove in a run for the USVI, with Taj Bates adding two hits and three RBIs and Kyle Lamotta two hits and two RBIs. Maduro also drove in two runs, and Jahlani Rogers had two hits and drove in a run.
Puerto Rico 6, U.S. Virgin Islands 0: The USVI suffered its second shutout loss in round robin play Wednesday, with five Puerto Rico pitchers combining for a three-hitter.
Starter Hector Quinones got the win for Puerto Rico, throwing five shutout innings with two hits and four strikeouts. Luis Contron struck out one in a hitless sixth inning, Jimmy Gonzalez gave up a walk over 2/3rds inning, Joel Rivera then allowed the third USVI hit and struck out one in 1 1/3rd innings. Josue Montanez retired the side in the ninth to close out the win.
Starter Roberto Soto took the loss for the U.S. Virgin Islands, giving up three runs off two hits and five walks over two innings, with one strikeout. Mark Knight closed out the game, allowing three more runs off six hits and a walk over six innings.
Three players — Rafael Jackson III, Zayd Brannigan and Kelani Luke — had one hit each for the U.S. Virgin Islands.