The University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team remained winless in head coach Shannon Taylor’s first season after an 84-57 loss too Tougaloo College on Wednesday night in Tougaloo, Miss.

Naythan Shaw-Clarke scored a game-high 24 points for the Buccaneers (0-6), who had two other players finish in double figures. Eliyah Stevens had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Jalil Langston added 10 points.