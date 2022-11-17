The University of the Virgin Islands’ men’s basketball team remained winless in head coach Shannon Taylor’s first season after an 84-57 loss too Tougaloo College on Wednesday night in Tougaloo, Miss.
Naythan Shaw-Clarke scored a game-high 24 points for the Buccaneers (0-6), who had two other players finish in double figures. Eliyah Stevens had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Jalil Langston added 10 points.
That wasn’t enough to overcome the undefeated Bulldogs (5-0), who had four players score in double figures in building a 48-30 lead at the half.
Cameron Copeland led Tougaloo with 20 points. Cameron Woodall came off the bench to post a double-double — 14 points and 10 rebounds — Karl Johnson had 11 points and reserve Zaire Walker added 10 points.
• The Buccaneers had one of their best shooting games of the season, making 24 of 49 from the field (49.0%). But they let themselves down on both 3-pointers (making just 1 of 12) and free throws (8 of 24). Meanwhile, Tougaloo shot 57.6% from the field (34 of 59), including 9 of 22 on 3-pointers, and made 7 of 11 free throws.
• One area that stood out in Wednesday’s game was ball movement — UVI had just two assists on 24 baskets, the Bulldogs had 22 assists on 34 baskets.
The Buccaneers next travel to Little Rock, Ark., for two games in the ABC Basketball Classic. UVI opens on Friday against host-team Arkansas Baptist at 9 p.m. Atlantic, then takes on Champion Christian on Saturday at 1 p.m. Atlantic.