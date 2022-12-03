Unique Tropical Sports Club turned up its offense in the second half to blow out Prankton Soccer Club 10-0 on Thursday night in the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association Premier League match at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix.

The win gives Unique Tropical SC (3-2-0, nine points) — at least for now — a share of the St. Croix Division lead with defending champion Helenites Soccer Club and Rovers Soccer Club, both at 3-1-0 (nine points). Prankton SC is now 0-5-0.