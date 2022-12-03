Unique Tropical Sports Club turned up its offense in the second half to blow out Prankton Soccer Club 10-0 on Thursday night in the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association Premier League match at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix.
The win gives Unique Tropical SC (3-2-0, nine points) — at least for now — a share of the St. Croix Division lead with defending champion Helenites Soccer Club and Rovers Soccer Club, both at 3-1-0 (nine points). Prankton SC is now 0-5-0.
However, the standings will change again based on the outcome of Saturday night’s match between Helenites SC and Rovers SC at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
Kayini Brooks-Belle led Unique Tropical SC’s second-half onslaught, scoring five goals in a 16-minute span in the final minutes of the period — three goals coming in stoppage time.
In all, Unique Tropical SC scored eight times in the second half, four of those goals coming in the nine minutes of injury time tacked on to the end of Saturday’s match.
Unique SC had taken the lead with a pair of goals early in the first half — by Ryheim Montcherry in the 17th minute and Hasani Edgar Evans in the 24th minute — and had tacked on two more scores early in the second half. Jamie France scored in the 53rd minute, then Prankton SC gave up an “own goal” by Armani Henry in the 62nd minute.
Then Unique Tropical SC’s scoring blizzard began in the 84th minute with Brooke-Belle’s first goal. He would score again in the 89th minute, then put on three more during stoppage time — in the fourth, eighth and ninth minutes. Alexi Bedford also scored in stoppage time, in the fifth minute.
Up next: In addition to Saturday’s St. Croix Division battle between Helenites SC and Rovers SC, two matches in the St. Thomas-St. John Division will be played Sunday at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field on St. Thomas.
LRVI Football Club (1-1-0, three points) takes on Waitikibuli Soccer Club (1-1-0, three points) at 2 p.m., with United We Stand Soccer Club (1-1-0, three points) facing division frontrunner New Vibes Soccer Club (2-1-0, six points) at 4 p.m.