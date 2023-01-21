Two players finished with hat tricks as Unique Tropical Sports Club blanked Prankton Soccer Club 12-0 on Thursday night in the first St. Croix Division match of the new year in the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s Premier League.

Six players in all scored for Unique Tropical SC, with Hasani Edgar Evans and Sherwin George leading the way with three goals each. Kayini Brooks-Bell added two goals, and Julian Eusebe, Nakeeme Julian and Ryheim Moncherry scored one goal each.