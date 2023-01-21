Two players finished with hat tricks as Unique Tropical Sports Club blanked Prankton Soccer Club 12-0 on Thursday night in the first St. Croix Division match of the new year in the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s Premier League.
Six players in all scored for Unique Tropical SC, with Hasani Edgar Evans and Sherwin George leading the way with three goals each. Kayini Brooks-Bell added two goals, and Julian Eusebe, Nakeeme Julian and Ryheim Moncherry scored one goal each.
Moncherry opened the scoring for Unique Tropical SC, putting in his goal in the sixth minute. George’s hat trick came in the first half — scoring in the 18th, 39th and in stoppage time — while Julian’s goal in the 27th minute gave Unique Tropical a 5-0 halftime lead.
Evans’ hat trick came in a five-minute span early in the second half — he scored in the 55th, 56th and 59th minute — that opened the floodgates for Unique Tropical SC. Both of Brooke-Belle’s goals came in the half (in the 73rd and 80th minutes), and Eusebe scored in the 90th minute.
Unique Tropical SC capped the scoring thanks to Prankton SC, with Deamanti Carman-Pierre adding an “own goal” in stoppage time.
Up next: The St. Croix Division has its second match of the week when the Rovers Football Club takes on Helenites Sports Club at 6:30 p.m. today at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex.
The St. Thomas-St. John Division has two matches scheduled for Sunday afternoon at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field — Waitikibuli Soccer Club takes on Raymix Soccer Club at 2 p.m., followed by New Vibes Soccer Club facing LRVI Football Club at 4 p.m.