United We Stand Soccer Club and LRVI Football Club both won their first matches of the new year Saturday as the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s Premier League resumed play after a nearly month-long holiday break.

United We Stand SC downed Waitikibuli Sports Club 5-2 in the day’s opening match, whi,e LRVI FC routed Raymix Soccer Club 12-0 in Saturday’s St. Thomas-St. John Division matches at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field on St. Thomas.