United We Stand Soccer Club and LRVI Football Club both won their first matches of the new year Saturday as the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s Premier League resumed play after a nearly month-long holiday break.
United We Stand SC downed Waitikibuli Sports Club 5-2 in the day’s opening match, whi,e LRVI FC routed Raymix Soccer Club 12-0 in Saturday’s St. Thomas-St. John Division matches at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School field on St. Thomas.
More on Saturday’s matches:
United We Stand SC 5, Waitikibuli SC 2: United We Stand needed three late goals to pull away from Waitikibuli and win Saturday’s match.
Chives Paul Campbell scored two goals for United We Stand SC, with his second goal — coming in the 78th minute — putting UWS ahead for good.
Campbell also gave United We Stand SC the early lead with his goal in the 14th minute, but Kimson Jean Baptiste knotted the match five minutes later when he scored for Waitikibuli SC.
Allande Rosier then put UWS SC ahead 2-1 at the half with his goal four minutes into stoppage time at the end of the half.
Calixte Woody tied the score again for Waitikibuli SC earlyl in the second half, scoring in the 52nd minute for a 2-2 score.
After Campbell’s goal put United We Stand SC ahead to stay, UWS picked up insurance goals from Maximillian Kieram in the 82nd minute and Felix Emmerson two minutes into stoppage time.
LRVI FC 12, Raymix SC 0: LRVI FC had three players finish with hat tricks in crushing Raymix Soccer Club during their Saturday match.
Amon Bascombe, Samuel Eliades and Adam Fuller scored three goals apiece for FRVI FC, with Skyler Hackett adding two goals and Colin Lambert one goal.
Bascombe and Fuller put LRVI FC ahead early, scoring their first goals over a four-minute span opening the first half — Bascombe in the sixth minute, and Fuller in the ninth.
That opened the gates for LRVI FC, with Eliades scoring twice — in the 38th and 41st minutes — and Bascombe adding his second goal in the 36th minute for a 5-0 halftime lead.
Lambert opened the scoring in the second half for LRVI FC with his goal in the 51st minute, followed by both of Hackett’s goals in the 59th and 71st minutes.
Bascombe was the first to reach a hat track with his goal in the 76th minute. Fuller came next, with goals in the 81st and 86th minute, and Eliades became the third when he capped LRVI FC’s scoring with a goal in the 90th minute.
Up next: The USVISA Premier League’s St. Croix Division returns to action this week, with two matches at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex. Prankton Soccer Club faces Unique Triopical Sports Club at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, while Rovers Football Club plays Helenites Sports Club at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.