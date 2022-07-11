A pair of up-and-down rounds over the weekend left St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne finishing in a seven-way tie for 30th place Sunday in the Estrelle Damm Mediterranean Ladies Open golf tournament in Spain.
The 22-year-old Swayne, in her first year on the Ladies European Tour, shot a 3-under 69 on Saturday at the Club de Golf Terramar in Sitges, Spain, then followed with a 1-over 73 in Sunday’s final round to finish the tournament at 1-under 286.
Also finishing in the group at 30th were Spain’s Marta Martin and Carmen Alonso, France’s Agathe Sauzon, Norway’s Marianna Skarpnord, Sweden’s Moa Folke and England’s Lauren Taylor.
Swayne was tied for 44th at 1-over 145 after the first two rounds on the 6,399-yard Club de Golf Terramar course at 1-over-par 145. But she opened the weekend with her best round of the tournament, with six birdies offset by three bogeys Saturday.
Swayne had birdies on the par-4 Nos. 3 and 9, and the par-5 Nos. 6, 7, 12 and 16. Her bogeys came on the par-3 No. 10 and the par-4 Nos. 11 and 14.
However, Swayne struggled again somewhat in Sunday’s final round, with five birdies offset by five bogeys, including a double bogey on the par-5 No. 6.
Swayne had birdies on the par-3 No. 10, the par-4 Nos. 3, 4 and 8; and the par-5 No. 16. Her other bogeys came on the par-3 No. 17, the par-4 Nos. 1 and 18, and the par-5 No. 7.
Spanish pro Carlota Ciganda bounced back from losing the lead with eight holes remaining to claim her second Mediterranean Ladies Open title and sixth win on the Ladies Euro Tour.
Ciganda, who also won the event in 2019, finished the four-day tournament at 18-under 270, two shots ahead of Scotland’s Laura Beveridge at 16-under 272. Sweden’s Elin Arvidsson and Argentina’s Magdalena Simmermacher tied for third at 15-under 273.
Swayne earned 2,880 Euros (approximately $2,930 U.S. dollars) for her 10th career Ladies Euro Tour appearance. Her next tournament will be in the Netherlands, in the Big Green Egg Open. The four-day tournament begins Thursday at the Rosendaelsche Golf Club in Arnhem.