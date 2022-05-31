The U.S. Virgin Islands 18-under softball team picked up a pair of wins on the final day of the Memorial Day Classic showcase tournament, which concluded Sunday in Georgia.
The USVI team was made up of players that took part in the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department’s R.B.I. program.
The Memorial Day Classic was held at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, Ga., with 11 teams from Florida, Georgia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The USVI All-Stars went 2-2-1 overall in the two-day tournament, opening Saturday’s games with a 4-4 tie against Southeast Elite-Gregory. The USVI then posted back-to-back 11-1 losses against Osceola Overdrive and Atlanta Premier-Polk.
However, on Sunday, the U.S. Virgin Islands got its first win in the consolation round, edging out the Georgia Thunderbolts-Logue 7-6. The USVI followed that with an 11-2 victory over Georgia Fire ’06-Jackson in the final game.
In addition, several USVI players stood out during the skills testing session at the showcase tournament. Jayla Brown posted the third-fastest time in the 20-yard dash at 2.94 seconds, and Jahniya Williams and Nia Francis both had the second-best bat velocity at 71 mph.
Also making up the USVI All-Stars roster are Karian Bazil, Amaya Chesterfield, JoeNiah Cledinen, Jaimia Cochrane, Sapphire Cruz, Nekeyla Hazel, Jah’laiyah Hendrickson, Alahya Jackson, Ty’Annah Lake, Dirajah O’Reilly, Elisha Ramirez, Makaela Richardson, Gabriela Robinson, Mikaila Rodgers, Yemeli Rodriguez and Rashani Sackey. Leading the squad are manager Lloyd Jackson and coaches Richard Clendinen and Inocencia Bermudez.