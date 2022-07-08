Athletes from the U.S. Virgin Islands earned four medals — including three gold medals — during the inaugural Caribbean Games, which concluded July 3 in Guadeloupe.
All three of the USVI golds were earned by St. Thomas swimmer Max Wilson, who swept the three backstroke events — the men’s 50-, 100- and 200-meters — at the Piscine Interco Dugazon pool.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Virgin Islands’ fourth medal came in athletics, with St. Croix’s Mikaela Smith taking a bronze medal in the women’s 800-meter run on July 2 at the Stade du Gosier.
Wilson, 17, won the men’s 50-meter backstroke in 26.87 seconds on July 2; the men’s 100-meter backstroke in 57.69 on July 1; and the men’s 200-meter backstroke in 2 minutes, 8.21 seconds on June 30.
Wilson’s times in the 50- and 100-meter backstroke events both set USVI age-group records, while his time in the 200-meter backstroke was a personal best.
Smith, who turned 21 on July 1, finished third in the women’s 800-meter run in 2:14.36. Cuba’s Daisy Cooper Gaspar won the gold medal in 2:05.41, with Guyana’s Joanna Archer earning a silver medal in 2:10.83.
Other finishes by U.S. Virgin Islands athletes came from:
• Wilson also competed in three other swimming events, finishing fifth in both the men’s 50-meter freestyle (24.16) and 100-meter freestyle (52.37), and seventh in the men’s 200-meter freestyle (1:58.06).
• St. Thomas’ Gabriella Brunt, 16, had three top-10 finishes in five events — seventh in the women’s 200-meter backstroke (2:44.39), eighth in the women’s 100-meter backstroke (1:15.53) and tying for ninth in the women’s 50-meter backstroke (34.12). She also finished 17th in the women’s 100-meter freestyle (1:05.69) and 18th in the women’s 50-meter freestyle (29.49).
• St. Croix’s Kaeden Gleason — at age 14, the USVI’s youngest athlete at the Caribbean Games — set territorial age-group records in finishing sixth in the men’s 1,500-meter freestyle (17:09.27) and ninth in the men’s 400-meter freestyle (4:21.45). He also finished fifth in the men’s 10-kilometer open water swim (1 hour, 7 minutes, 35.58 seconds), tied for 21st in the men’s 50-meter freestyle (25.73), and 12th in the men’s 200-meter freestyle (2:03.34).
• St. Croix’s Jaidan Camacho, 17, nearly had the USVI’s fourth swimming medal and fifth medal overall, coming in fourth in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke (2:38.62). He also finished seventh in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke (1:11.85) and eighth in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke (32.10).
• St. Croix’s Michael Dizon-Bumann, 17, finished 10th in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke (33.15), 11th in the men’s 200-meter freestyle (2:03.30), 14th in the men’s 100-meter freestyle (55.71), and tied for 17th in the men’s 50-meter freestyle (25.54).