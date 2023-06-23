Both of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ beach volleyball teams suffered their first losses Thursday on the second day of competition at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador’s capital city.

Meanwhile, the territory’s lone female boxer lost in her opening bout in the boxing competition at the Gimnasio Municipal Adolfo Pineda in San Salvador later Thursday evening.

