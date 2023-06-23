Both of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ beach volleyball teams suffered their first losses Thursday on the second day of competition at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador’s capital city.
Meanwhile, the territory’s lone female boxer lost in her opening bout in the boxing competition at the Gimnasio Municipal Adolfo Pineda in San Salvador later Thursday evening.
In the second day of women’s beach volleyball, the USVI duo of Cristina Almeida and Amber Bennett lost 2-0 to Guatemala’s Estefanie Bethancourt and Natalia Giron, 21-20 and 22-20.
In men’s beach volleyball, Marc Lomeli and Austin Pippen of the U.S. Virgin Islands also suffered a 2-0 loss, this coming to Venezuela’s Jose Gomez and Rolando Hernandez, 21-20 and 21-15.
That leaves both of the USVI beach volleyball teams with 1-1 records in group play, with both advancing into the elimination rounds.
In boxing, the USVI’s Cindy Claudio lost on points in her opening fight in the women’s 75-kilogram Round of 16 against Panama’s Atheyna Bylon in a 5-0 decision.
Claudio was outpointed on all five judges scorecards in each of the three rounds.
The 34-year-old Bylon — now 35-18-0 with one knockout in her amateur career — advances to the quarterfinals, and will face Venezuela’s Maryelis Yriza on Sunday night.
• In boxing, one of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ boxers will be in action today. Keyinde McIntosh, boxing in the men’s 71-kilogram division, has his Round of 16 bout against Cuba’s Jorge Cuellar at 6:08 p.m.
While no information is available on McIntosh’s amateur record, Cuellar is 5-10-0 over his amateur career. He also lost his last bout in a unanimous decision to India’s Nishant Dev on May 10 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
The USVI’s other remaining boxer, Eric Thompson in the men’s 63.5-kilogram division, was given a first-round bye, and will not fight until the division’s quarterfinal round Sunday.
• In beach volleyball, Almeida and Bennett both got first-round byes in the elimination round, and will face El Salvador’s Nadia Soler and Laura Mill in the Round of 16 at 11 a.m. today.
Soler and Mill finished 1-1 in Group F, losing 2-0 to Cuba’s Amanda Armenteros and Yenifer Rivera on Thursday, and winning 2-0 over Belize’s Nelissa Ramirez and Shantell Arnold on Wednesday.
As for the USVI’s men’s team of Lomeli and Pippen, not all of the elimination-round pairings had been determined as of press time.
