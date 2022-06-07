ST. CROIX — J.C. Mack III was in tears after the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national soccer team’s match Monday.
But Mack wasn’t shedding tears of disappointment over another USVI loss.
Instead, Mack and his teammates were understandably emotional after the U.S. Virgin Islands pulled off a 3-2 victory over the Turks and Caicos Islands in a CONCACAF Nations League group play match.
Mack — at age 33 the team’s oldest player — scored the game-winning goal off a penalty kick six minutes into stoppage time late in the second half for the USVI National Team, now 1-0-1 in League C’s Group A standings.
Mack had a hand in all three of the USVI’s goals Monday — his crossing shot set up Jamie Browne’s score in the 19th minute to give the Dashing Eagles their first lead, and his corner kick led to Orion Mills’ chip shot past Turks and Caicos Islands goalkeeper Sebastian Turbyfield in the 77th minute to tie the match at 2-all.
“When we get the stats back, this will probably be the best performance this team has ever had,” said Mack, who plays professionally for the Napier City Rovers in New Zealand’s National League. “[Head coach Gilberto Damiano] has always told us, ‘If you do the right things, you will get rewarded.’ Today, we did the right things and we got rewarded.”
The reward from Monday’s match not only gave the Dashing Eagles their first-ever win at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex, but it ended the USVI’s nearly four-year-long winless streak, which had reached nine straight matches after Saturday’s 1-all tie against Sint Maarten in their group play opener in Curacao.
“We’ve been working so hard for so long,” said Damiano, who became the USVI National Team’s head coach in October 2019. “We’ve had games here where the score wasn’t what we wanted, and we’ve had games that just weren’t good performances. But when we started our preparations [for CONCACAF Nations League] in January, we all knew that this was going to be our competition.
“Sometimes when you’re ahead on the scoreboard, you need to work even harder to keep it and to make more goals. We could have won that game, but we knew that this game was going to be our game tonight.”
The U.S. Virgin Islands could have turned Monday’s match into a blowout early, getting two scoring opportunities in the first half when the 19-year-old Turbyfield got pulled out of position. It was Turks and Caicos’ defense and just some plain luck that kept the USVI from scoring either time. Turbyfield also made several saves to kill USVI scoring chances.
However, that the Dashing Eagles were creating those opportunities was something new for the team, who had struggled in scoring chances – getting outscored 23-1 in their previous eight matches before opening Nations League play.
“As long as you do the right thing, and create enough chances, things will start to go for us,” said Mack, who now has three career international goals – two of those coming in the USVI’s last two matches.
Still, the Turks and Caicos Islands — now 0-2-0 in Group A — had its chances also.
They managed to tie the score at 1-all late in the first half on Junior Paul’s breakaway goal three minutes into stoppage time. Turks and Caicos Islands then took the lead on a USVI mistake — defender Quinn Farrell, in trying to clear the ball, knocked it into the Dashing Eagles’ net for an own goal in the 55th minute and a 2-1 Turks and Caicos lead.
But with the clock ticking down towards what appeared to be another draw for the U.S. Virgin Islands, they got a break when reserve forward Naquan Henry — who came on in the 88th minute — was brought down by Turks and Caicos defender Christopher Louisy in the penalty box.
That set up Mack’s game winner — a penalty kick that just got past Turbyfield’s hand and into the lower right corner of the goal, and set off a wild celebration among the USVI’s players.
“I couldn’t watch,” Damiano said of the penalty kick. “I told the coaches to let me know what happens. These matches mean so much to me as a coach, so I don’t want to see what happens because my heart will go like 100 mph.”
A few minutes later, when the match was whistled over, the celebration got even wilder.
“This win is something that we’ve been working for,” Damiano said. “The message that we’re trying to send to everyone is that if we’re united, if we work hard, if we have each other’s back, anything can happen.”