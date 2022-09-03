The U.S. Virgin Islands under-17 boys national soccer team suffered its second straight shutout loss Friday, falling to Aruba 3-0 at the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship Qualifiers tournament in Florida.

The loss drops the Dashing Eagles to the bottom of the Group B standings at 0-2-0, with two group play matches remaining – Sunday against Martinique (0-1-0) and Tuesday against Anguilla (0-1-0).