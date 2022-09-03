The U.S. Virgin Islands under-17 boys national soccer team suffered its second straight shutout loss Friday, falling to Aruba 3-0 at the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship Qualifiers tournament in Florida.
The loss drops the Dashing Eagles to the bottom of the Group B standings at 0-2-0, with two group play matches remaining – Sunday against Martinique (0-1-0) and Tuesday against Anguilla (0-1-0).
Puerto Rico and Aruba are tied for the group lead at 2-0-0 (six points), with the two teams scheduled to play on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Aruba pulled ahead early against the USVI, with defender Damiano Franken scoring in the 22nd minute and midfielder Juan Luis Delgado adding a score in the 39th minute for a 2-0 halftime lead.
Aruba then added an insurance goal late in the second half when forward Reangelo Boekhoudt scored in the 85th minute.
The U.S. Virgin Islands match against Martinique will begin at 9 a.m. Atlantic time Sunday at the IMG Academy soccer complex in Bradenton, Fla.
X The British Virgin Islands’ under-17 boys national team will try to win its first match at the CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifiers when it takes on the Bahamas today.
The BVI U-17 National Team is 0-2-0 in Group A, and tied for last in the group standings with St. Martin. Meanwhile, the Bahamas are tied for third with Guyana at 1-1-0 (three points). Bermuda and Bonaire lead the group standings at 2-0-0 (six points).
The British Virgin Islands lost to Bermuda 4-0 on Tuesday, and 2-1 to Boinaire on Thursday.
Today’s match will be played at the IMG Academy soccer complex in Bradenton, Fla., beginning at 11:15 a.m. Atlantic.
The BVI has two matches remaining after facing the Bahamas, playing Guyana on Monday and St. Martin on Wednesday, Sept. 7.