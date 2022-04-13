The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior women’s national soccer team hoped it learned a few things about attacking with the ball in its first three CONCACAF W Qualifiers matches.
Yet it was St. Kitts and Nevis which turned up the pace Tuesday, pulling away in the second half to hand the Lady Dashing Eagles a 6-0 loss in their final group-play match at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts.
The USVI Women’s National Team finished last in Group B of the CONCACAF W Qualifiers at 0-4-0, extending its losing streak in international qualifiers to 10 straight matches, dating back to May 2018.
The U.S. Virgin Islands also suffered its seventh consecutive shutout in qualifying matches, with its last score coming in a 4-1 loss to St. Lucia in a FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier Feb. 10, 2019.
Phoenetia Browne scored two of St. Kitts and Nevis’ five second-half goals, which turned a close match into a runaway for the Sugar Girlz, who finished second in the group standings at 3-1-0.
Costa Rica took the group’s berth in the CONCACAF W Championships by going undefeated, beating Guatemala in their Group B finale Tuesday night in San Jose, Costa Rica.
The USVI Women’s National Team — coming off a 1-0 loss to Nicaragua six days earlier on St. Croix — managed few opportunities against St. Kitts and Nevis, which outshot the Lady Dashing Eagles 25-5.
USVI goalkeeper Katelyn Kellogg, who plays collegiately at Gardner-Webb University, finished with eight saves. St. Kitts and Nevis keeper Kyra Dickinson, who plays for Master’s Football Association’s women’s team in Canada’s third-tier League1 Ontario, made four saves.
The closest the U.S. Virgin Islands came to getting on the scoreboard was a pair of shots by team captain Auset Gibbs, who missed the Guatemala match.
Gibbs, a St. Croix native who plays collegiately at Jacksonville State University, had a shot in the 32nd minute of the first half, and the second in the 74th minute. But both were stopped by Dickinson.
St. Kitts and Nevis had taken a 1-0 lead into the halftime break, with the lone goal coming from Ellie Stokes in the match’s 21st minute.
But things went South for the Lady Dashing Eagles in the second half, with the Sugar Girlz erupting for five scores.
St. Kitts and Nevis put on a pair of goals — by Cloey Uddenberg in the 51st minute and Caroline Springer in the 58th — in an eight-minute span to get things rolling.
Jahzara Claxton added a score in the 65th minute, then Browne tacked on her two goals — the first in the 77th minute on a penalty kick, then capping the scoring with a goal three minutes into stoppage time at the end of the match.