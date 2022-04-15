The U.S. Virgin Islands’ under-15 national soccer teams came away with a split in Thursday’s games against the Turks and Caicos Islands in the opening day of the three-day Youth Invitational Tournament international friendly series.
The USVI U-15 Girls National Team opened Thursday’s play with a 2-1 loss to Turks and Caicos, but the USVI U-15 Boys National Team picked up the split with a 6-0 victory in the nightcap at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix.
In the girls match, Callie Hall scored twice in a five-minute span — in the 23rd minute and 27th minute — to put Turks and Caicos U-15s in the lead.
The U.S. Virgin Islands U-15s ended the shutout on Gabriella Quezada’s goal in the 70th minute.
In the boys match, Romello Cuffy and Zion Smith had two goals each, and Amorie Carty and Andrew Bornn had one goal each for the Dashing Eagles U-15s.
Cuffy scored both of his goals in the first half — in the 14th minute to put the USVI ahead, and the 38th minute — while Carty scored in the 21st minute and Bornn in the 27th minute as the Dashing Eagles U-15s went up 4-0 at the halftime break.
Smith then tacked on his insurance goals in the second half, scoring in the 64th and 69th minutes.
The USVI and Turks and Caicos U-15 teams will play the second of their three-match series today, with the girls game beginning at 4 p.m. The boys game will follow at the conclusion of the girls match.