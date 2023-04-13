Teams from the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands are part of a three-team under-15 boys soccer tournament that begins today and runs through Sunday on Tortola.
The USVI and BVI U-15 teams will be joined by Anguilla in the round-robin tournament, being held at the BVI Football Association field in the Greenland community on Tortola, near Francis Lettsome Primary School.
The tournament begins today with the BVI U-15 squad playing twice – against the USVI U-15s at 10 a.m., then taking on Anguilla U-15s at 6 p.m.
The USVI U-15s then play Anguilla U-15s in back-to-back matches, at 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.
The tournament concludes with two matches Sunday – the USVI U15s vs. the BVI U-15s at 10 a.m., and the BVI U-15s against Anguilla U-15s at 4 p.m.