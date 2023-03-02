ST. JOHN — The U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands both posted decisive victories Wednesday in the opening day of the Eastern Caribbean Amateur Softball Confederation’s Women’s Fast-Pitch Tournament Qualifier.

The USVI National Team shut out St. Maarten 9-0 in five innings in the six-team tournament, while the BVI National Team routed Jamaica 20-5 in three innings. In Wednesday’s opening game at the National Park Ball Field in Cruz Bay, Curacao topped Aruba 9-1.