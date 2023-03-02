ST. JOHN — The U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands both posted decisive victories Wednesday in the opening day of the Eastern Caribbean Amateur Softball Confederation’s Women’s Fast-Pitch Tournament Qualifier.
The USVI National Team shut out St. Maarten 9-0 in five innings in the six-team tournament, while the BVI National Team routed Jamaica 20-5 in three innings. In Wednesday’s opening game at the National Park Ball Field in Cruz Bay, Curacao topped Aruba 9-1.
That puts three teams — the USVI, BVI and Curacao — atop the round-robin standings at 1-0 entering today’s games, with St. Maarten, Jamaica and Aruba all 0-1.
The top four teams after four days of round-robin play advance to Sunday’s final games, with the third- and fourth-place teams playing in the bronze-medal game at 1 p.m., followed by the championship game between the first- and second-place teams at 4 p.m.
The tournament champion automatically qualifies for the upcoming Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, scheduled for June 23-July 8 in San Salvador, El Salvador.
Four games are on the schedule for today at the National Park Ball Field. Curacao opens against Jamaica at 10 a.m., the British Virgin Islands faces St. Maarten at 1 p.m., then St. Maarten plays Aruba at 4 p.m., and the U.S. Virgin Islands ends the day against Aruba at 7 p.m.
More on Wednesday’s games in the ECASC Tournament Qualifier:
U.S. Virgin Islands 9, St. Maarten 0 (5 innings): Kenya Pereira threw a two-hit shutout as the USVI got the upper hand early in winning their opening game.
Pereira allowed only a pair of singles — to St. Maarten’s Tamika Lambert and Rhodine Martina — and a pair of walks in the rule-shortened game, while striking out 12 to get the win for the U.S. Virgin Islands (1-0).
The USVI National Team pounded St. Maarten starter Margaritha Hassell for nine hits and nine runs — all of them earned — over the first 3 2/3 innings, capped by Shania Thomas’ solo home run over the left field wall.
Hassell took the loss for St. Maarten (0-1), also allowing three walks. Reliever Tamisha York pitched the final out in the bottom of the fourth, while also giving up a walk.
The U.S. Virgin Islands took control early, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first, second and third innings, then capped the scoring with three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Thomas finished with two hits, scoring twice and driving in three runs for the U.S. Virgin Islands. Diamond Callwood also had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run; and Akia Frett added two hits, one run scored and an RBI.
British Virgin Islands 20, Jamaica 5 (3 innings): The BVI turned a one-run lead after 2½ innings into a runaway in winning the rule-shortened game over Jamaica.
Jamaica (0-1) had closed to within 6-5 after scoring twice in the top of the third inning, only to see the British Virgin Islands (1-0) erupt for 14 runs in the bottom half of the inning.
BVI reliever Sheniqua Fahie got the win, allowing just one runner on base (by a walk) before ending the top of the third with a strikeout. She had relieved starter Thea Cooke, who allowed five runs off three hits and seven walks over 2 2/3 innings, with three strikeouts.
Starter Anita Waite took the loss for Jamaica, allowing six runs (including a home run) off three hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings. She was relieved by Sasha-Kay Russell, who allowed 14 runs off nine hits and seven walks before the game was called with two outs in the bottom of the third.
Claury Scatliffe went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the BVI. Fahie had two hits and three runs scored, while Lil-Makeda Fahie had two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Darier Malone had the home run, a grand slam in the bottom of the second, and finished with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Three players — Nickeisha Robinson, Marsonnette Roberts and Shamara Valentine — had one hit each for Jamaica.
Curacao 9, Aruba 1: The only team listed in the World Baseball-Softball Confederation’s international rankings dominated the tournament’s defending champions in the day’s opening game.
Curacao — 56th in the latest WBSC softball rankings — got a three-hit complete game from J’dah Girigorie and hits from seven different batters in beating Aruba, which won the last qualifier held in 2013.
Girgorie allowed just three hits while striking out 13 batters to get the win for Curacao (1-0). She also allowed just one walk.
Meanwhile, Curacao tagged Aruba (1-0) starter Rudlyn Ras for 14 hits, including a home run, and its fielders committed five errors. Ras took the loss, allowing five unearned runs and giving up a pair of walks for Aruba.
Anair Piar and Ashanty Alexandre had three hits each for Curacao, with Diedra da Costa adding two hits and three RBIs. Julise Koffy (who belted the home run) and Thaima Maximiliana also had two hits and drove in a run apiece.
Milvienne Henriquez had two hits for Aruba, and scored the team’s only run in the bottom of the sixth inning on Jennysela Tromp’s RBI single.