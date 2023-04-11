Smith wins 2nd CARIFTA gold

St. Croix’s Michelle Smith, second from right, runs at the front of the field during Monday’s under-20 girls 800-meter run final in the 50th CARIFTA Track and Field Championships. Smith won the event for her second gold medal of the meet.

 Daily News photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

U.S. Virgin Islands swimmers took home six medals — including a pair of golds — from the 2023 CARIFTA Aquatics Championships, which concluded Sunday in Willemstad, Curaçao.

St. Thomas’ Zion John Baptiste earned three of the USVI National Team’s medals, including both gold medals. The 12-year-old John Baptiste won both the 11-12 boys 100-meter backstroke and 200-meter backstroke, as well as earned a silver medal in the 11-12 boys 100-meter freestyle.