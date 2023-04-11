U.S. Virgin Islands swimmers took home six medals — including a pair of golds — from the 2023 CARIFTA Aquatics Championships, which concluded Sunday in Willemstad, Curaçao.
St. Thomas’ Zion John Baptiste earned three of the USVI National Team’s medals, including both gold medals. The 12-year-old John Baptiste won both the 11-12 boys 100-meter backstroke and 200-meter backstroke, as well as earned a silver medal in the 11-12 boys 100-meter freestyle.
The USVI’s other medals came from St. Croix’s Daryan Maynard, who earned a silver medal in the 13-14 boys 200-meter butterfly; St. Croix’s Teague Gleason, who earned a silver in the 11-12 boys 400-meter freestyle; and St. Croix’s Kaeden Gleason, who earned a bronze medal in the 15-17 boys 400-meter freestyle.
In taking his gold medals, John Baptiste won the 100-meter backstroke in 1 minute, 8.52 seconds, more than a quarter-second ahead of silver medalist David Singh of the Bahamas (1:08.99) and 3½ seconds ahead of bronze medalist Lev Fahy of the Cayman Islands (1:12.15).
In the 200-meter backstroke, John Baptiste dominated in winning the event in 2:28.61, just over seven seconds ahead of Singh (2:35.65) and nine seconds ahead of Fahy (2:37.71).
John Baptiste’s third medal nearly was a gold as well, as he finished 1½ seconds back of Suriname’s ChrisGerald Soeperman in the 100-meter freestyle final. Soeperman took gold in 59.02 seconds, with John Baptiste silver in 1:00.52 and Jamaica’s Adlai Nixon the bronze in 1:01.09.
John Baptiste missed out on a fourth medal, finishing fourth in the 50-meter backstroke in 32.25 seconds.
The 14-year-old Maynard claimed the USVI’s second silver medal in the 200-meter butterfly in 2:20.44, just over six seconds behind gold medalist Christian Jerome of Haiti (2:14.24).
Maynard also finished fourth in the 200-meter backstroke in 2:22.35, and fifth in the 100-meter backstroke in 1:04.76.
Teague Gleason, 12, finished second in the 400-meter freestyle in 5:10.53, just over 2½ seconds behind gold medalist Chase Watson of the Cayman Islands (5:08.01).
Kaeden Gleason, 15, finished third in the 400-meter freestyle in 4:18.83, behind gold medalist Brandon Adkins of Bermuda (4:14.81) and silver medalist Mathis Eustache of Martinique (4:16.72). Gleason also finished fourth in the 200-meter individual medley in 2:17.34, and fourth in the 100-meter backstroke in 1:01.63.
• St. Croix’s Diella Maynard, 12, finished fourth in the 11-12 girls 400-meter freestyle in 5:19.41, seventh in the 200-meter freestyle in 2:34.15, and fourth in the 400-meter individual medley in 6:22.58.
• St. Croix’s Madelyn Donnelly, 14, finished sixth in the 13-14 girls 100-meter breaststroke in 1:24.50, and seventh in the 200-meter breaststroke in 3:05.26.
• St. Croix’s Riley Miller, 14, finished fifth in the 13-14 girls 200-meter backstroke in 2:38.59, and fourth in the 100-meter freestyle in 1:02.19.
• St. Thomas’ Sasha Poe, 14, finished seventh in the 13-14 girls 400-meter individual medley in 5:50.08, and fifth in the 800-meter freestyle in 10:42.04.
• St. Thomas’ Lindsay Barr, 17, finished fifth in the 15-17 girls 200-meter backstroke in 2:32.69.
• St. Croix’s Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer, 14, finished fifth in the 13-14 boys 50-meter backstroke in 29.83.
• The USVI’s 11-12 girls 200-meter freestyle relay team of Reagan Uszenski, Lisa Melwani, Zoe Danet and Diella Maynard finished fifth in 2:15.14.
• The USVI’s 13-14 girls 200-meter freestyle relay team of Poe, Donnelly, Kameryn Padgett and Miller finished sixth in 2:01.91.
• The USVI’s 11-12 mixed 400-meter freestyle relay team of John Baptiste, Uszenski, Diella Maynard and Teague Gleason finished fourth in 4:29.72.
• The USVI’s 13-14 girls 800-meter freestyle relay team of Poe, Miller, Donnelly and Padgett finished sixth in 9:54.87.
• The USVI’s 13-14 boys 800-meter freestyle relay team of Maynard, Sawyer Holley, Nicholas Crikelair and Von Schilling-Royer finished seventh in 9:15.22.
• The USVI’s 11-12 girls 400-meter medley relay team of Melwani, Danet, Diella Maynard and Uszenski finished fifth in 5:46.19.
• The USVI’s 13-14 girls 400-meter medley relay team of Miller, Donnelly, Padgett and Poe finished seventh in 5:08.50.
• The USVI’s 13-14 boys 400-meter medley relay team of Von Schilling-Royer, Crikelair, Daryan Maynard and Holley finished seventh in 4:38.25.
• The USVI’s 11-12 girls 400-meter freestyle relay team finished fifth in 4:52.92.
• The USVI’s 13-14 girls 400-meter freestyle relay team finished seventh in 4:24.59.
• The USVI’s 13-14 boys 400-meter freestyle relay team finished seventh in 4:11.99.