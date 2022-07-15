A team of U.S. Virgin Islands swimmers took home six medals — including three gold medals — set a meet record in one event and USVI age-group records in four others during the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Confederation’s (CCCAN) 2022 Championships, which concluded Wednesday on Barbados.
St. Thomas teen Max Wilson, 17, claimed four of the medals for the USVI, including all three golds, as well as set territorial age-group records in four events.
Wilson, an Antilles School graduate who has committed to swim at Florida State University next season, set U.S. Virgin Islands records in sweeping the three boys 15-17 backstroke events — the 50-meter in 26.82 seconds, the 100-meter in 57.30 seconds and the 200-meter in 2 minutes, 7.80 seconds.
Wilson also set a CCCAN record in winning the 100-meter backstroke, breaking the mark of 57.41 seconds set by Cuba’s Armando Barrera in 2013. This is the second CCCAN record Wilson holds, having set the mark in the boys 15-17 50-meter backstroke of 26.44 seconds in last year’s championships.
Wilson also claimed a silver medal — and set a USVI record — in the boys 15-17 200-meter individual medley of 2:06.31, finishing second to Guatemala’s Roberto Bonilla (2:05.44). His fourth USVI record came in the boys 15-17 50-meter freestyle, where he finished fourth in 23.98 seconds. Wilson also finished fourth in the boys 15-17 100-meter freestyle in 51.17 seconds.
The U.S. Virgin Islands’ other two medals came from 23-year-old Adriel Sanes of St. Croix, who took a silver medal in the boys 18-over 200-meter breaststroke and a bronze medal in the 50-meter breaststroke.
Sanes, who completed his final year at Auburn, finished second in the 200-meter breaststroke in 2:18.10, just over 2¼ seconds behind gold medalist Bernhard Christianson of Panama (2:15.76). He then finished third in the 50-meter breaststroke in 28.65 seconds, just behind gold medalist Josue Dominguez of the Dominican Republic (28.07) and silver medalist Julio Horrego of Honduras (28.39).
Sanes also finished fourth in both the boys 18-over 100-meter breaststroke in 1:04.03, and in the boys 18-over 50-meter freestyle in 23.86 seconds.
Five other U.S. Virgin Islands swimmers advance to finals in their age groups:
• Natalia Kuipers, 19, of St. Croix, was a finalist in eight events. Her best finish was a fifth place in four events in the girls 18-over division — the 800-meter freestyle (9:32.24), the 1,500-meter freestyle (18:16.30), the 400-meter freestyle (4:37.29) and the 100-meter butterfly (1:06.38). She also finished sixthy in the 200-meter butterfly (2:28.41), seventh in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:24.55), and eighth in both the 200-meter freestyle (2:14.35) and 50-meter freestyle (28.63).
• Kaeden Gleason, 14, of St. Croix, was a finalist in six events. His best finish was a fifth place in three events — the boys 13-over 1,500-meter freestyle (17:20.69), and the boys 13-14 200-meter individual medley (2:28.39) and 400-meter individual medley (5:00.17). He also finished sixth in the boys 13-over 800-meter freestyle (9:04.67) and boys 13-14 400-meter freestyle (4:21.44), and eighth in the 200-meter freestyle (2:04.78), and was part of the USVI’s mixed 13-14 200-meter freestyle relay team (along with Riley Miller, Carolina Taylor and Daryan Maynard) that finished 10th in 1:51.65.
• Maynard, 13, of St. Croix, was a finalist in three events in the boys 13-14 division. His best finish was fourth in the 200-meter backstroke in 2:22.40. He also finished fifth in the 100-meter backstroke in 1:05.68, and seventh in the 50-meter backstroke in 30.33 seconds.
• Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer, 13, of St. Croix, was a finalist in two events in the boys 13-14 division. His best finish was sixth in the 50-meter backstroke in 30.14 seconds. He also finished eighth in the 200-meter backstroke in 2:26.78.
• Lindsay Barr, 16, of St. Thomas was a finalist in the girls 15-17 200-meter backstroke, finishing sixth in 2:35.21.