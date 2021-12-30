ST. THOMAS — Just last week, Ernest Ruffin Jr. felt things were finally in place for the inaugural YES U.S. Virgin Islands Basketball Classic college basketball tournament.
Then COVID-19 cases started spiking again on both the USVI and the mainland United States, and it forced Ruffin again to make changes for this weekend’s tournament, which begins Friday at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
“I wasn’t worried [about the tournament being held] until this morning,” Ruffin said during Wednesday’s press conference at West Zanzibar in Crown Bay. “We had teams in the air [flying in for the tournament], we had guys in the air. … They had the [Crucian Christmas Festival] going on on St. Croix, and they shut it down. That’s major. So yeah, I was a little nervous.
“We had to make some adjustments, which is cool. We also had two teams back out, but I refuse to lose. We figured things out, we got some other teams in, lets make it happen and make it a great event for these guys.”
The USVI Basketball Classic’s four-team field had already lost two teams — Maryland’s Bowie State University and New Jersey’s Bloomfield College, both NCAA Division II programs — in mid-December due to COVID-19 related issues. They were replaced by Detroit’s Wayne State University, a NCAA D-II school, and NAIA program Point Park University, based in Pittsburgh.
However, late last week Wayne State — dealing with a rash of COVID-19 cases among its players and coaches — withdrew from the Classic.
Then the V.I. Health Department dropped another bombshell on Ruffin — not only will fans not be allowed to attend this weekend’s tournament games, but all participants (players, coaches, team and tournament staff, and media) must be vaccinated.
“I thought we’d have four teams, they’d play each other and things would be great,” Ruffin said. “But no one could predict this COVID thing. Wayne State was all the way in, but 12 of their guys got positives [COVID tests]. We just adjusted.”
The adjustment turned the four-team tournament into a three-team round robin, and extended the Classic by a day. The tournament begins Friday, with Elizabeth City State taking on Fisk at 2 p.m. On Saturday, Elizabeth City State plays Point Park at 11 a.m., and Sunday will see Point Park facing Fisk at 11 a.m.
Fans can watch each days games via livestream at antilles.booktix.com, and clicking on the “streaming” button.
“When Wayne State dropped out, we put our backup plan in place,” Antilles School athletics director Mark Daniel said. “At the time, we didn’t think we were going to need to execute it, because we were hoping we could get a fourth team. But [Ruffin] covered all his bases to make sure this is going to happen.”
The coaches from the three teams are glad the USVI Basketball Classic is still on — even with the format change and no fans in the stands.
“This is just the reality of college basketball — we’ve kinda seen it before,” said Elizabeth City State head coach Shawn Walker, whose team sat out the 2020-2021 season because of the pandemic. “The thing about COVID is, there’s more questions than there are answers. As soon as we think we’ve got it figured out … there’s a new variant.
“We’ve just got to be as safe as we can. As a program, as a university, we’ve done everything we can do to stay safe and keep our young people safe. … At the same time, we want to continue to live our best lives, pray hard and hopefully continue our season.”