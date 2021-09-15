USVI drops opener in CONCACAF U-20 qualifier
The U.S. Virgin Islands under-20 women’s national soccer team lost its opening match Monday in the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship qualifying tournament in Willemstad, Curacao.
The USVI U-20 squad lost 5-0 to Bermuda in their opening group play match Monday at Willemstad’s Ergilio Hato Stadium.
Jahni Simmons and Katherine Bean had two goals each for Bermuda (1-0-0, three points in Group A), with Jaden Masters adding a goal in the shutout.
Bermuda went up 4-0 in the first half thanks to a run of goals over an eight-minute span early in the period. Simmons opened the run with her first goal in the 13th minute, and Bean sandwiched both of her goals — in the 18th and 21st minutes — around Masters’ score in the 20th minute.
Simmons capped Bermuda’s scoring with her second goal of the match, coming four minutes into stoppage time in the second half.
The U.S. Virgin Islands is now 0-1-0 in Group A, with its next match coming at 5:30 p.m. against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at Ergilio Hato Stadium.
Making up the USVI U-20 women’s team are goalkeepers Jenna Rehm and Mikaila Rodgers; defenders Monique Athurton, Jayda Browne, Chasity Febres, Kendra Calpano-Butler, Shana Sargeant and Tianna Davis; midfielders Madison Roy, Anjahlique Bowry, K’yara Simon, Aspen Howell Jones, Tania Weyland and Flame Gonzales; and forwards Solvana Calpano-Butler, Soemili Perez and Maia Tolud.
The U.S. Virgin Islands U-20 women’s coaching staff is led by head coach Izler Browne, with Jorge Zavala assistant coach and Cristina Coca the goalkeeper coach.
• In other group play match results Monday, the Cayman Islands shut out the Bahamas 2-0 in Group B, host-team Curacao downed Saint Lucia 5-2 in Group C, and Suriname beat Grenada 5-2 in Group D.
• Group play matches scheduled for today are Anguilla against the Bahamas (0-1-0) in Group B at 5:30 p.m. at Ergilio Hato Stadium; Curacao (1-0-0) against Antigua and Barbuda in Group C at Federashon Futbil Korsou (FFK) Stadium in Willemstad; and Suriname (1-0-0) against Belize in Group D at 5:30 p.m. at FFK Stadium.
• The top team in each of the four qualifying groups advance to the tournament’s knockout stage, which will be played in the first quarter of 2022.
Those four teams will be joined by the qualifiers from the Group Stage, from which 16 teams are entered, broken up into groups of four.
The top three finishers in each group move on to the knockout round as well, from which the top three finishers qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.