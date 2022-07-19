The U.S. Virgin Islands’ men’s national lacrosse team lost to Jamaica 5-4 on Monday in the USVI’s opening group-play match at the Pan-American Lacrosse Association’s 2022 Men’s World Qualifiers tournament in Medellin, Colombia.
The U.S. Virgin Islands (0-1 in Group A) fought back from a five-goal deficit in the final period to make a game of things, only to run out of time against Jamaica (2-0), which clinched the No. 1 seed in Group A and an automatic semifinal berth.
Not only that, Jamaica — which beat host-team Colombia 7-1 on Sunday — clinched one of the World Qualifiers’ four berths for the World Lacrosse 2023 World Championships, to be held in San Diego, Calif., next year.
Also clinching a World Championships berth and World Qualifiers semifinal spot is Group B leader Puerto Rico (2-0), which has group wins over Mexico 10-5 on Sunday and 17-3 over Peru on Monday.
In Monday’s match, Jamaica bolted out to a 5-0 lead through three quarters behind a pair of first-half goals by attacker Michael Lawrence, and solo goals by midfielders Isaac Newland and Joel Brown in the second quarter, and a third-quarter score by midfielder Ty Tom.
However, the USVI turned things around in the fourth quarter, beginning with attacker Matt Williams’ goal eight minutes into the period.
That opened the floodgates for a U.S. Virgin Islands comeback — midfielder Mike Murray scored three minutes later, Williams added his second goal with two minutes remaining, and midfielder Teddy Bettencourt scored in the final minute.
Group play winds up today, with the USVI taking on Colombia (0-1) at 10 a.m. Atlantic time, followed by the Group B finale between Mexico (0-1) and Peru (0-1) at 1:30 p.m. Both matches will be livestreamed on Colombia Lacrosse’s YouTube site.
The quarterfinals will be held Wednesday, with the second-place team from Group A facing the third-place team in Group B at 10 a.m., followed by the second-place team in Group B playing the third-place team in Group A at 1:30 p.m.
The quarterfinal match losers will play a consolation match at 9 a.m. Thursday, followed by the semifinals matches at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. The final matches will be played Friday, with the bronze medal match at 10 a.m. and the gold medal match at 1:30 p.m.