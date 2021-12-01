The U.S. Virgin Islands senior men’s national basketball team got off to a rough start in its first round of games in the FIBA World Cup Americas Qualifiers over the weekend, losing twice to the Dominican Republic.
Playing at the Palacio de los Deportes in Santo Domingo, the USVI National Team lost its opener Sunday to the Dominican Republic 87-65, then were hammered in Monday’s finale 100-56.
The U.S. Virgin Islands (0-2) is playing in Group C, along with Canada, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas. The Canadians also won both of its group-play games, beating the Bahamas twice — 115-73 on Sunday and 113-77 on Monday — to share the group lead with the Dominicans at 2-0.
After three rounds of group play, the top three teams in each of four groups advance to the second round of the Americas Qualifiers, with three sets of games scheduled for late August, early November and late February 2023. From there, seven teams advance to the FIFA Basketball World Cup.
Sunday’s game
Dominican Republic 87, U.S. Virgin Islands 65: The USVI led early, but the Dominicans pulled away to take control en route to a 22-point victory.
The U.S. Virgin Islands were up 9-6 with 6 minutes, 16 seconds left in the first quarter on Georgio Milligan’s jumper, but the Dominican Republic closed out the period with a 14-4 run for a 20-13 lead.
The Dominicans quickly pushed their lead into double digits early in the second quarter, and were ahead 48-27 at the halftime break. Their biggest lead came midway through the fourth quarter, going up 85-50 on Jhonatan Araujo’s 3-pointer with 5:29 remaining.
St. Croix’s Rakeem Christmas, making his first-ever international appearance with the USVI National Team, had a double-double for the USVI with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Ivan Aska also had 13 points and Milligan added 11 points.
Victor Liz had a game-high 15 points to lead the Dominican Republic. Juan Guerrero added 13 points, Adonys Henriquez had 12 points and Jeromy Rodriguez pulled down 12 rebounds.
Monday’s game
Dominican Republic 100, U.S. Virgin Islands 56: Another early lead by the USVI disappeared as the Dominicans pulled ahead by double digits by the end of the first quarter.
The U.S. Virgin Islands looked like it could stick with the D.R. early, with five lead changes and three ties in the first seven minutes. The USVI last led by 15-14 on Aska’s layup with 3:14 left.
However, a 3-pointer by Andres Rafael Felix Sarita 23 seconds later put the Domincan Republic ahead, and kicked off a 15-3 run to end the quarter with the Dominicans ahead 29-18.
That’s the closest the USVI would get, trailing 46-31 at the halftime break, with the Domincan Republic pulling away in the second half.
They would pull ahead by as many as 47 points late in the fourth quarter, 100-53, on Sarita’s layup with 25 seconds left.
Jamaal Samuel had 13 points and Aska 11 points to lead the U.S. Virgin Islands, with Romani Hansen adding 11 rebounds.
Liz scored a game-high 23 points to lead five players in double figures for the Dominican Republic. Eloy Vargas added 16 points and 11 rebounds, Gerardo Suero had 14 points, and Sarita and Henriquez scored 12 points each.
Up next
The U.S. Virgin Islands’ next round of group-play games is in late February 2022 at a site and time still to be determined. The USVI is scheduled to play the Bahamas on Feb. 24 and Canada on Feb. 27.