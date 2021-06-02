It’s an important week for the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national soccer team, and no one knows that better than USVI head coach Gilberto Damiano Jr.
The U.S. Virgin Islands National Team faces two important matches over the next four days in its final first-round group play matches in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Americas Qualifiers.
The U.S. Virgin Islands opens play in the final window today, taking on Montserrat at the Panamerican Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The USVI then closes out group play Saturday night against El Salvador at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix.
“Yes, we do have some important matches,” Damiano said in a telephone interview Tuesday from Santo Domingo, where the USVI National Team has been holding its training camp for more than a week. “We have been preparing, and hopefully the boys will perform.”
The U.S. Virgin Islands is currently at the bottom of the Group A standings at 0-2-0, with shutout losses against Antigua and Barbuda on March 27 and to Grenada on March 30.
Antigua and Barbuda and El Salvador are tied atop the Group A standings at 1-0-1 (four points), with Grenada close behind at 1-1-0 (three points) and Montserrat at 0-0-2 (two points).
With only the top team advancing out of group play into the second round of the Americas Qualifiers, the USVI faces two “must-win” matches — as well as hoping some bad luck comes the way of their competition.
That means the USVI needs to not only win its two matches, but for Antigua and Barbuda to lose both of its matches (to Grenada on Friday and to El Salvador on June 8), and for Grenada to lose to Montserrat on June 8.
“Yes, as it stands now … there’s still a chance for us to qualify, depending on the other results,” Damiano said. “But if we do win the next two games, we would put ourselves in a very, very good situation — very good.”
That’s why the USVI National Team has held an extended camp in the Dominican Republic, and with a new lineup on its 23-man roster for the next two games.
Just over half — 14 players in all — are being carried over from the March lineups for this week’s matches, and several other players are changing positions.
For starters, goalkeeper Leroy Brown will be backed up by Whelan Joseph and Dylan Ramos; only one forward — Ramesses McGuinness — is back, but most of the defensive players return.
“It’s a big plus for us — these are the kids we’ve been working with for the past three years,” Damiano said. “A lot of them couldn’t be there for the first game. … We kind of strengthened the squad, bringing these boys this time.
“There will be a few changes [in the starting lineup] … but we’re trying to keep the core of the team. It’s a long-term process. Of course we want to win the game, but we want to make sure we prepare the players to win the next two [games], and in the long term, to continue what we’ve started.”
A pair of wins would also be a plus for the U.S. Virgin Islands in another way — it would end the territory’s long losing streak in international competition.
The USVI enters this week’s Americas Qualifiers on a six-match winless streak. The USVI’s last win came 2-1 against Saint Martin in a CONCACAF Nations League match on Sept. 8, 2019.
A pair of wins this week would also be the U.S. Virgin Islands’ first winning streak since 2011, when it took a pair of matches from the British Virgin Islands in the FIFA World Cup 2014 Qualifiers.
“From the past two games, there’s been room for improvement in all areas,” Damiano said. “It has been an all-around work, really — we really didn’t concentrate on one area. We made sure we prepared the players to perform better against Montserrat and El Salvador.”
BVI to play final group matches in Guatemala
The British Virgin Islands will play its two remaining FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Americas Qualifiers matches in Guatemala beginning today.
The BVI (0-2-0 in Group C) will face Cuba (0-2-0) today at Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium in Guatemala City, then face Curacao (2-0-0, six points) on Saturday at Manuel Felipe Carrera Stadium, also in Guatemala City.
Curacao is tied with Guatemala (2-0-0, six points) atop the Group C standings, with St. Vincent and the Grenadines (1-1-0, three points) in third.