ST. THOMAS — The Virgin Islands senior men’s team seemed upbeat at practice Saturday as a formidable foe awaits them at 5 p.m. today at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center.
The team will host the 18th-ranked team in FIBA: Canada. Team Canada is coming off an impressive win over the Dominican Republic (95-75) on Friday in Window 3 of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers. The Virgin Islands fell to Bahamas 97-80 on Friday.
“I really thought the performance was good,” said first-time head coach JaJa Richards. “We just didn’t do it consistently. It comes with not enough time to prepare, considering it’s a new offense and defensive schemes. It will take time to pick it up. After reviewing the game, we did some good things and some things that would need to be improved on.”
Veteran forward Ivan Aska echoed those sentiments.
“The team is coming together,” Aska said. “The first game was a new beginning for us. The guys, including me, were trying to figure things out. We got frustrated and coach (Richards) explained to us during the following practice our mistakes and it should be better. As one of the leaders, I put myself first by saying my mistake. I don’t blame anyone else but me. Going into this game everyone now looks comfortable and ready to compete.”
The Virgin Islands currently sits in last place. Canada (5-0) leads the group, followed by the Dominican Republic (3-2), then the Bahamas (2-3), followed by the Virgin Islands (0-5). The Virgin Islands team was knocked out of competition but will try to leave group C with a major win. The game will be streamed on Courtside 1891.
The Virgin Islands and Canada have faced off 14 times, with the team from the north winning 12 of those encounters. The last win for the Virgin Islands came at the 2017 AmeriCup when the team finished in fourth place, its highest finish ever. Walter Hodge was the high man with 25 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds in the victory. Team ISV unleashed 28 points in the third period to take a 14-point lead and never looked back. Justin Gray had 14 points and 8 boards in the victory. Team ISV also dispatched the Canadian side at the 2007 PanAmerican Games. The Virgin Islands was led by Carl Krauser and Cuthbert Victor with 20 and 18 points, respectively.
“I think back to last year (during the pandemic) and we had a chance to beat them twice,” Richards said. “I know we can compete with them. It’s just a matter of the guys executing what we’ve been practicing.”
As for Aska, he said today’s game should be a major challenge.
“I played against some of these guys and this is a big test, but we have to show V.I. pride and not back down,” he said.
The Virgin Islands are the obvious underdogs as the Canadian team went into its bag and brought out NBA players. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a 6-foot-6 point guard who plays for the Oklahoma Thunders, led the team with 32 points in a blowout win over the Dominican Republic, 95-75. Alexander is joined by Utah Jazz’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who made five 3-pointers versus the Dominican Republic. In the post, 7-foot Kelly Olynyk of the Detroit Pistons, had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and 6-foot-11 center Dwight Powell of the Dallas Mavericks also suited up.
“We prepared our defensive system,” said Richards. “As long as we are on the same page with our help side defense, we can stop anybody. Anybody can be beaten, when you see small schools taking down power schools — no disrespect to Canada but we can beat anybody.”
That was a sentiment shared by Aska.
“I’m not focusing on any specific player,” he said. “Defensively our goal is to shut everything down. In the two previous windows we didn’t have the team that we have this time around. Whoever they bring we have to play against them and they have to play against us.”
Richards said he’s looking forward to great support from the home crowd.
“We really feel encouraged by the people who see us on island ,” he said of fans on St. Thomas. “We would like for everyone to come out. I expect to see people travel from St. Croix to show their support. We are a community — all islands. This is a changing moment for basketball in the Virgin Islands. We need everyone.”
Players
Ivan Aska (DEAC, Hungary), 6-7 Forward
Walter Hodge (Arecibo, Puerto Rico) 6-0
Shaquan Jules (Radford University) 6-7 Forward
Xavier Richards (Team Pajulahti, Finland) 6-2 Guard
Aubrey Daniel (Coker University) 6-4 Guard
Guy Ragland Jr. (Cornell University) 6-8 Forward
LaRon Smith (San Antoni, Spain) 6-9 Center
Georgio Milligan (Corinthians, Brazil) 6-2 Guard
Miguel Lopez Jr. (Whitworth University) 6-4, Forward
Earl Baker Jr. (Slippery Rock) 6-2 Guard
Romani Hansen (Starwings, Switzerland), 6-7 Forward
Deon Edwin (Rabotnicki, North Macedonia) 6-3 Guard