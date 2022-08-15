The U.S. Virgin Islands’ under-14 boys national team lost its first two matches in group play at the Caribbean Football Union’s U-14 Boys Challenge Series tournament, being held in the Dominican Republic.
The USVI (0-2-0 in Tier II’s Group 3) opened tournament play Saturday with a 2-1 loss to rival British Virgin Islands at the Club Athletico Pantoja field in Santo Domingo.
The next day, the Dashing Eagles suffered a 1-0 loss to Sint Maarten at the Santa Fe Academy field, also in Santo Domingo.
In Saturday’s match, Blake Kirk and Othniel Gillings both scored for the British Virgin Islands (1-0-1), while the USVI’s lone goal came from Amorie Carty.
The BVI took the early lead when Kirk right-footed a shot past USVI goalkeeper Caden Cox from just inside the penalty area in the 18th minute.
However, 10 minutes later, the Dashing Eagles knotted the score at 1-all on Carty’s long-range shot past BVI keeper Akeem Paddy in the 28th minute.
It wasn’t until midway through the second half when the tie was broken when Gillings put in a rebound off a British Virgin Islands corner kick in the 55th minute.
In Sunday’s match, the sides battled to a scoreless tie until the 31st minute, when Jefferson Lijcklama headed home a corner kick from Joshua Mardenborough for Sint Maartin (1-0-0).
The U.S. Virgin Islands U-14 boys squad has the next two days off, returning to action Wednesday against Anguilla (1-0-0), which topped Turks and Caicos Islands (0-1-1) in its opener 1-0 Saturday.
Turks and Caicos Islands and the British Virgin Islands battled to a scoreless tie in Sunday’s match.
The BVI takes on Anguilla (1-0-0) today at the Santa Fe Academy.