The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national soccer team had one goal this weekend — remain in contention for a FIFA World Cup berth.
However, the USVI National Team saw that goal fall short Wednesday in a 4-0 loss to Montserrat in their first-round group-play match at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Americas Qualifiers in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic.
Nathan Pond, a defender with sixth-level English club AFC Fylde, scored Montserrat’s opening goal late in the first half to take the lead. The Emerald Boys then tacked on three second-half goals in winning their first international match in more than 18 months.
Reserve Adrian Clifton scored a pair of insurance goals in a 17-minute span late in the second half, and Rohan Ince added a goal for Montserrat, which last won on Nov. 19, 2019, beating St. Lucia 1-0 in a CONCACAF Nations League match.
Meanwhile, the USVI National Team suffered its seventh consecutive loss in international competition — six of those coming on shutouts — and fell to last in Group A at 0-3-0, virtually eliminating the Screaming Eagles from the Americas Qualifiers.
Montserrat now leads the Group A standings at 1-0-2 (five points), just ahead of Antigua and Barbuda and El Salvador, both tied at 1-0-1 (four points), and Grenada at 1-1-0 (three points).
The U.S. Virgin Islands closes out group play Saturday. After battling through a tough first half, in which a pair of yellow cards were handed out — to USVI defender Karson Kendall in the 24th minute and Montserrat defender Craig Michael in the 37th — the Emerald Boys broke through on Pond’s goal in the 39th minute for a 1-0 halftime lead. Montserrat — which had tied its first two Americas Qualifiers matches, against Antigua and Barbuda and El Salvador in late March — then gave itself some breathing room in the second half.
Ince, a midfielder for fifth-level English club Maidenhead United, scored in the match’s 60th minute for a 2-0 Emerald Boys lead. Clifton, a forward with fifth-tier English club Dagenham and Redbridge, came on right after Ince’s score and popped in two more goals — in the 66th and 83rd minutes.
BVI blanked by Cuba
The British Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national soccer team saw its long winless streak in international competition continue Wednesday with a 5-0 loss to Cuba in Guatemala. The BVI National Team’s winless streak is now at 31 matches, excluding international friendlies. Since its 2-0 win over Bermuda in the Caribbean Cup on Nov. 28, 2004, the Nature Boyz have suffered 27 losses and four draws over the last 16½ years.
Five different players scored for Cuba, which won its first match in the Americas Qualifiers. Luis Paradela put the Cuban National Team ahead in the 33rd minute for a 1-0 halftime lead, with four insurance goals added in the second half by Onel Hernandez in the 68th minute, Maikel Reyes in the 76th minute, Carlos Vasquez in the 80th minute, and Dairon Reyes in stoppage time.
Curacao and Guatemala lead Group C at 2-0-0 (six points)P, with Cuba (1-2-0, three points) and St. Vincent and the Grenadines (1-1-0, three points) tied. The BVI (0-3-0) is scheduled to play Curacao on June 5 in Guatemala City.