ST. THOMAS — Members of the Virgin Islands National Team knew they had to win, and win by 13 to advance to the second round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers. However, it wasn’t in the cards as the Bahamas brought in NBA support.
The Virgin Islands was undefeated when Buddy Hield played with his compatriots. At the 2014 Centrobasket, with Hield then at Oklahoma University, the Bahamas fell 80-79. In 2018, at the 2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, team ISV defeated Bahamas 84-74 with Hield putting on a show. The then-Sacramento Kings player finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.
Heild, however, snapped his two-game slide Friday and put his side into the second round of the 2023 World Cup Qualifers with an resounding 97-80 win.
Ivan Aska wasn’t his usual self and contributed to the cadre of turnovers with four of his own. The Virgin Islands — No. 54 in the latest FIBA world rankings — received 18 points from Walter Hodge, with Georgio Milligan adding 17 points as the USVI fell to 0-5 in Group C with one game remaining.
Bahamas placed six players in double figures with Heild as the high man with 24 points. Kentwan Smith with (17), Franco Millers (16), Mychel Thompson (13), Rashad Davis (12) and Travis Munnings all scratched the scoring box.
Turning point
Both teams competed in the first quarter with team ISV leading 17-16 after one. Bahamas took a three-point lead midway through the second. Then Bahamas started to score and the Virgin Islands committed turnovers resulting in an 52-39 halftime lead. A three-pointer from Romani Hansen showed some life from the Virgin Islands side, 77-62. But it wasn’t meant to be, as Bahamas went on another run to close the show.
Bahamas’ biggest lead — 23 points — came in the closing seconds of the fourth period.
Key players
Georgio Milligan, Virgin Islands: The former NCAA Division III All American at Franklin and Marshall bounced back from an off-game against the Dominican Republic. He was an efficient 6 of 10 from the field including 4 of 5 free throw line for 18 points to go along with a whopping 10 rebounds despite being just 6-foot-2.
Buddy Heild, Bahamas: The 6-4 guard, who plays for Indiana Pacers of the NBA, gave the Bahamas a scoring threat outside, making 8 of 17 shots — including 5 of 11 three-pointers. He also had four rebounds five assists and five steals.
Observations
The Virgin Islands brought back their starting backcourt of Walter Hodge and Deon Edwin, trying to rekindle their past magic. However, one half of the duo struggled in the game. Hodge finished with a team-high 18 points while Edwin shot just 1 of 7 from the field and a team-high five turnovers. The Virgin Islands did not trust their outside shot, just taking 15 three-pointers and making five. As a team the Virgin Islands shot well in Friday’s loss. The team was 23 of 48 from the field (47.9%), and made 28 of 63 overall (44.4%). Bahamas had better results, making 33 of 72 from the field (45.8%), including 16 of 40 three-pointers.
Franco Miller and Kentwan Smith were Bahamas’ other offensive threats. Miller who plays at Florida Gulf Coast University produced 16 points and Smith was perfect in the paint (3 of 3) then nailed 3 of 6 from down town for 17 points. Mychel Thompson, who is the brother of current NBA champion Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, also found his range, knocking down 3 of 5 three-pointers and added 13 points.
The Virgin Islands controlled the boards, outrebounding the Bahamian National Team, 48-34, including a tiny advantage 14-11 on offensive boards. That led to a 17-7 difference in second chance points for Virgin Islands. Team ISV owned the paint ,44-34.
The numbers were not even on turnovers – ISV had 20, Bahamas had 9 – but it was the Bahamians who had more scoring chances, finishing with a 26-3 advantage in points off turnovers.
What’s next
The Virgin Islands has one more group play game remaining — rematches against the Canada on Monday.
With the Bahamas’ win (2-3), the Virgin Islands fell to 0-5 and is eliminated in their hunt for the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers. In other Group C games, Canada (5-0) defeated the Dominican Republic, 95-75. The Dominican Republic stays in second place (3-2).
The Virgin Islands is set to host Canada on Monday at 5 p.m. at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center.
Team ISV will give all they got against the 18th ranked team that features four NBA players. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder poured in 32 points, Utah Jazz’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 17 points, Kelly Olynyk of the Detroit Pistons had 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and Dallas Maverick’s Dwight Powell had 9 points and six rebounds. The Virgin Islands will receive a treat as big Zach Eddy, who stands 7-foot-4, suits up for Canada.