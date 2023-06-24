The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national basketball team had its bright spots in its first game at the FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Pre-Qualifiers.

However, the still-young USVI National Team also had its rough patches, which led to a 72-63 loss to Cuba on Friday in their opening group-play game in Managua, Nicaragua.

