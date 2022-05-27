The U.S. Virgin Islands under-15 national baseball team fell short in a seventh-inning rally, falling 7-6 to the Dominican Republic on Thursday in the Copa Del Caribe Beisbol youth baseball tournament.
The USVI All-Stars (1-2) lost for the second time to the host-team Dominican Republic (3-0) in the three-nation tournament, being held at the Dominican Air Base Playing Field in San Isidro, Dominican Republic.
The U.S. Virgin Islands has one game remaining, against Haiti (0-2) today.
The USVI All-Stars — which lost to the Dominican Republic 16-1 in its tourney opener Sunday — fought back from an early 3-0 deficit to take a 5-3 lead through five innings.
The Dominican Republic had opened the game with one run in the top of the first inning and two more in the top of the second. But the U.S. Virgin Islands tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the second, then took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the third.
The game wound up tied again when the Dominican Republic scored twice in the top of the sixth inning, then regained the lead with two more runs in the top of the seventh.
The USVI All-Stars had a shot in the bottom of the seventh, scoring one run and loading the bases with two out. But Dominican Republic reliever Efrain Ramos forced a grounder for the third out to end the rally and the game.
Daniel McDonald took the loss for the U.S. Virgin Islands, throwing a five-hitter over 6 1/3 innings, with five strikeouts and four walks. Derek Morales closed out the game, throwing the final 2/3rd innings.
Reliever Jose Adames got the win for the Dominican Republic despite giving up a run off three walks in 1 2/3 innings, with three strikeouts. Ramos got the save.
The USVI All-Stars finished with four hits — one each by Glen Maduro III, Morales, Lydale Brathwaite and K’nard Callendar.
Callendar and Dequan Duncan each drove in a run, Nkori Lewis scored twice, and Maduro, Brathwaite, Callendar and Jeffrey Segura scored one run each.