U.S. Virgin Islands junior fencer Kruz Schembri McCord earned his first gold medal in an international tournament over the weekend at the San Jose FIE Junior Epee World Cup in Costa Rica.

The 16-year-old McCord took the gold in the junior men’s class at the FIE tournament, the first by a V.I. Fencing Federation competitor and the second medal overall by a V.I. fencer in the past month.