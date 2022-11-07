U.S. Virgin Islands junior fencer Kruz Schembri McCord earned his first gold medal in an international tournament over the weekend at the San Jose FIE Junior Epee World Cup in Costa Rica.
The 16-year-old McCord took the gold in the junior men’s class at the FIE tournament, the first by a V.I. Fencing Federation competitor and the second medal overall by a V.I. fencer in the past month.
In early October, Susana Fornaris earned a bronze medal in the senior women’s epee class at the San Jose FIE Satellite Cup tournament, also held in Costa Rica. It was her first medal in an FIE-sanctioned tournament.
McCord, seeded second out of 28 entrants after going 5-1 in his qualifying pool, upset 33rd-ranked and tournament top seed Daniel Ojeda Buitrago of Costa Rica in the gold medal match 15-14.
To advance for his shot at a medal, McCord – now 35th in FIE’s junior men’s epee world rankings – topped Brazil’s Nicky Wu 15-7 in the round of 16, then defeated Saul Moris Villacorta Portillo of El Salvador 15-10 in the quarterfinals.
That set McCord up for his medal shot, which went from a chance at a bronze to a gold medal when he downed El Salvador’s Alexis Maruicio Molina Ceron 15-9 in the semifinals.
Ojeda Buitrago advance to the finals by beating South Korea’s Jiseong Lee in the second semifinal 15-13.