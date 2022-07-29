The U.S. Virgin Islands’ women’s tennis team dropped its final two matches in the Billie Jean King Cup regional tournament in the Dominican Republic.
The USVI, playing in the Americas Group II regional, lost to Peru 3-0 on Wednesday and to Cuba 3-0 on Thursday at the Centro Nacional de Tenis Parque del Este in Santo Domingo, D.R.
In the Peru match, the U.S. Virgin Islands’ Natasha Messier lost to Anastasia Iamachkine 6-0, 6-1, and Maykayla C. Ramos fell to Romina Ccuno 6-0, 6-0 in singles. The USVI’s Malena Del Olmo and Lisa Messier then lost to Dana Guzman and Lucciana Perez Alarcon in doubles, 6-0, 6-1.
In the Cuba match, Del Olmo lost to Roxana Valdez 6-3, 6-2, and Messier lost to Sachely Carrera 6-0, 6-2 in singles. Del Olmo and Messier then teamed in doubles in a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Carrera and Valdez.
The U.S. Virgin Islands finished 0-3 in Pool B, won by Peru (3-0). Venezuela was second at 2-1, with Cuba finishing 1-2.