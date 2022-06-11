The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national soccer team has already completed one “first” during CONCACAF Nations League play earlier this week.
Now the Dashing Eagles will go for another first when they host Bonaire in a group play match today at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix.
The USVI National Team — 1-0-1 in League C’s Group A — is coming off a 3-2 victory over Turks and Caicos Islands on Monday, the first-ever home victory for the U.S. Virgin Islands at the Bethlehem Complex since its opening in 2019.
“This win is something that we’ve been working for,” USVI National Team head coach Gilberto Damiano said after Monday’s match. “The message that we’re trying to send to everyone is that if we get united, if we work hard, if we have each other’s back, anything can be achievable — anything can be achievable.”
Not only was beating Turks and Caicos Islands an important milestone for the U.S. Virgin Islands, it also ended the Dashing Eagles’ nine-match winless streak in international competition, which dated back to October 2019.
The USVI National Team nearly ended that streak in its first Nations League match two days earlier, but came away with a 1-all tie against Sint Maarten in Curacao on Sunday, June 4.
“We actually decided we were going for a win — we’re not going to try to protect and play for a tie,” said USVI captain J.C. Mack III, whose penalty kick goal in the 96th minute broke a 2-all tie. “We were going to play to go forward and do something great for our country.”
Mack — at age 33, the USVI’s oldest player — had a hand in all three of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ goals against Turks and Caicos Islands (0-2-0 in Group A). He set up Jamie Browne’s goal in the 19th minute with a crossing shot for a 1-0 lead, then his corner kick led to Orion Mills’ chip shot in the 77th minute to tie the match at 2-all.
Plus, the USVI had other scoring opportunities, especially in the first half — something that the Dashing Eagles had struggled to create in its previous matches. Before last week’s tie against Sint Maarten, the Dashing Eagles had been outscored 23-1.
Converting those opportunities will be key against unranked Bonaire, which at 1-0-1 shares the Group A lead with the USVI National Team, currently 208th in the latest FIFA world rankings.
In its first two matches, Bonaire routed Turks and Caicos Islands 4-1 on June 3 behind a hat trick from Ayrton Cicilia, then finished with a 2-all tie against Sint Maarten on Monday.
“The next game will be very difficult,” Mack said. “This is not a joke team — they’re very, very good. This next match could decide something very powerful for our group. To me, we’re creating the opportunities, and we’ll finish them. Once we create enough, as long as you do the right thing and create enough chances, then they’ll start to go.”
Today’s match will be the first of two over the next four days against Bonaire, with a rematch coming on Tuesday, June 14, in Curacao. After that, the teams won’t close out Nations League play until March 2023, with the USVI playing at Turks and Caicos on March 25, 2023, then hosting Sint Maarten on March 28, 2023.
However, the U.S. Virgin Islands will be missing two of its starters from Monday’s win.
Both midfielder Raejae Joseph and defender Joshua Ramos will sit out today’s match after picking up their second yellow cards of this group play round.
“It’s going to be a difficult game,” Damiano said of losing Joseph and Ramos to the yellow cards. “But it reflects our new style of play. We want to be aggressive, we want to be counter press in a way that if we lose the ball, can we get it back quickly? Yellow cards will come here and there.
“Now we have to go back to the drawing board and look at what we can do to be competitive, and give the crowd another good performance.”