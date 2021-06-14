Tajama Abraham-Ngongba has always said that her work as head coach of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior women’s national basketball team is “a process.”
Yet at the halfway point of the 2021 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup tournament in San Juan, “the process” is still a work in progress as the USVI National Team — No. 49 in FIBA’s world rankings — has fallen behind early in suffering losses in its first two group-play games.
With two more games remaining — against 15th-ranked Brazil today, and against No. 85 El Salvador on Tuesday — Abraham-Ngongba said the USVI’s players and coaches are having to make adjustments.
“The biggest thing is understanding that we’re going into these [first] two games, and it’s the first time these girls have played together, ever,” Abraham-Ngongba said Saturday after the U.S. Virgin Islands’ 101-41 loss to fourth-ranked Canada.
“So we’re kinda still figuring out chemistry, [and] you’re trying to figure out who’s comfortable where on the floor in different situations. So for us, being able to see more of those moments in the first two games — who’s comfortable where, where can we get attacks, what defensive lineups work for us — I think we’re kinda figuring some of those things out.”
The USVI National Team (0-2 in Group A) faces winning at least one of its next two games — and that’s only if El Salvador (0-2) doesn’t pull off a major upset over Canada (2-0) today at Roberto Clemente Coliseum — to advance to the Women’s AmeriCup’s elimination round.
To do that, however, both coaches and players agree that getting off to a good start in both upcoming games is vital — something that the U.S. Virgin Islands has struggled with in its first two games.
That tendency showed itself in Friday’s 72-60 loss to 39th-ranked Colombia — the USVI was down 39-28 at the half, and trailed 60-41 after three quarters — but it really showed itself in Saturday’s loss to the Canadians.
Canada opened the game with a 16-2 run — the only USVI points came off free throws from international team newcomer Molina Williams with 6 minutes, 59 seconds left — and were ahead 27-7 by the end of the period, and 48-13 at the half.
“We’ve talked about it in the locker room about these sluggish starts, these slow starts,” Abraham-Ngongba said. “It’s not even just the energy, it’s the focus points. That’s definitely been an emphasis — let’s start off with more energy, let’s start off with more discipline, let’s start off with better execution.
“But it usually takes a while in the game, and we can’t afford to do that in this tournament. We have to be able to do those things from the jump.”
Said forward Lanese Bough, a USVI National Team member since 2010: “As a player, looking at the game plan, the second half has usually been our best half. We just have to build that same momentum that we have going in the second half, and transfer it to the first half and basically the whole game. We’ve basically got to start off strong. That’s what we’ve got to focus on.”
The slow starts may hinge on the U.S. Virgin Islands’ shooting — both inside and out, and the free throw line.
Against the Colombians, the USVI National Team made just 33% of its shots (22 of 67 from the field, or 32.8%) and 6 of 20 3-pointers (30%), and were even worse on free throws (10 of 25, 40%).
Things were worse against Canada — the USVI missed its first 10 shots (three of those 3-pointers) in going down 18-2 in the first quarter, a run that didn’t end until Williams’ layup with 3:20 left.
By the end of the game, the USVI made just 16 of 60 from the field (26.7%) and 3 of 18 3-pointers (16.7%), and were 6 of 10 on free throws.
“It does tie in,” Abraham-Ngongba said. “You know athletes — if the ball’s going in [the basket], there tends to be a different bounce in their step, and frustration seems to be lower. I definitely think, in some shape or form, attributes to it.
“We’re a better shooting team than we’ve shown; we’ve just got to take our time. More important, we’ve got to get to the next play. If the shot doesn’t fall down, we can’t let our offense dictate our defense.”
And if the USVI’s offense isn’t working, then Bough said they need to lean on their defense.
“Our offensive is basically our defense, so we’ve got to get stops,” she said. “If we don’t have nothing on offense, then we’ve got to transfer that energy into defense. Once we get those stops, then our shot is going to come. Some days, we have cold days, but if we can get those stops, we can get something on offense.”