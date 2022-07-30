The U.S. Virgin Islands’ women’s tennis team has two more matches remaining in the Billie Jean King Cup regional tournament in the Dominican Republic.
The USVI, playing in the Americas Group II regional, is scheduled to play Jamaica today in the 13th-to-16th-place playoffs at the Centro Nacional de Tenis Parque del Este in Santo Domingo, D.R.
The U.S. Virgin Islands went 0-3 in Pool B, losing its matches 3-0 to Peru, Venezuela and Cuba. Meanwhile, Jamaica finished its Pool D matches 1-3, beating Barbados 1-2 but losing to Uruguay, Honduras and Costa Rica by 3-0 scores.
The winner of today’s match will play either Bermuda (0-3 in Pool A) or Panama (0-3 in Pool C) in the 13th-place match later today, while the losers will face off in the 15th-place match.
Bermuda lost all of its pool matches by 3-0 scores to the Bahamas, Dominican Republic and El Salvador. Panama also lost its pool matches by 3-0 scores to Bolivia, Puerto Rico and Aruba.
Making up the U.S. Virgin Islands team are captain Natasha Messier, Lisa Messier, Malena Del Olmo and Maykayla C. Ramos.