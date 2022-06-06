Gilberto Damiano had reasons to be happy about the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national soccer team’s performance in its CONCACAF Nations League opener last week.
Damiano also had reasons to feel differently with Friday’s 1-1 tie against Sint Maarten in Curacao.
But with the USVI National Team facing back-to-back home matches this week, Damiano is looking to build off the team’s performance in its group-play opener.
The U.S. Virgin Islands hosts League C rival Turks and Caicos Islands (0-1-0) today in the second of four Group A matches the Dashing Eagles face over a 12-day span. That will be followed by another home match, against Bonaire (1-0-0) on Saturday, June 11.
Both matches will be played at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix, beginning at 4 p.m.
The USVI National Team (0-0-1) had taken a 1-0 lead over Sint Maarten in the early stages of the first half on J.C. Mack III’s goal in the eighth minute. But Sint Maarten (0-0-1) managed to even the match late in the second half, on Kay Gerritsen’s goal in the 83rd minute.
“To be honest with you, we went into that game with the mentality, the game plan and style of play to win,” Damiano said. “For us, finishing the game and conceding the goal in the 83rd minute, that felt like a loss for us.
“What we’ve been trying to do is try to create consistency now. For us, the most important thing now is build on what we did, especially in the first half, and go into the next game playing strong so we can get that first win at home.”
The tie — the USVI’s first since a scoreless friendly against Anguilla on June 18, 2011 — extended the U.S. Virgin Islands’ winless streak in international competition to nine straight matches.
But that first half against Sint Maarten gives Damiano some hope against the Turks and Caicos Islands, which lost its Group A opener to Bonaire 4-1 on Friday.
“It was very important,” to get that early goal, Damiano said. “This is part of our new style of play now. We want to be very aggressive at the beginning of every game. We want to dictate the tempo to see if we can get something positive out of it.
“It was great to see that we can achieve that, and we’ll definitely try to do the same game plan. (But) depending on who we play against, we might do some things different.”
That also means adapting to changes opponents make. For example, Damiano said that in the second half, Sint Maarten began attacking with the ball more, which led to the game-tying goal.
“They had some very, very fast players up top,” Damiano said. “We had to try to adapt to their strengths. But the way the game finished is something that can be managed. It’s just about how can we maintain our performance based on how the opposition will set themselves up in the second half. That’s going to be key for us.”
Having its next two matches at home can work to the U.S. Virgin Islands’ advantage, according to Damiano.
“We do need to make sure that we take this and make something positive out of it because we don’t have to travel,” he said. “One thing that’s very influencing in these games is the time we have to recover. We just got back from Curacao, and we had a day to recover before being back on the field.
“It’s going to be two very difficult games, but we are confident that at home — which we’ve been speaking with the players about — we can give 1,000%.”