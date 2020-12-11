The U.S. Virgin Islands Lacrosse Association has joined its second international governing body, with its acceptance into the Pan-American Lacrosse Association (PALA) late last month.
The USVI Lacrosse Association was one of two national groups accepted for membership in the Pan-Am Lacrosse Association during the group’s Nov. 30 meeting in Auburndale, Fla. The other was Dominican Republic Lacrosse.
“We are excited for this opportunity to work with PALA to grow the game in the Virgin Islands and throughout the Caribbean region,” USVI Lacrosse Association president Leslie Highfield Carter said in a prepared release.
The addition of the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic increases the membership of the Pan-Am Lacrosse Association to 19 countries and territories, coming from North, South and Central America and the Caribbean.
Earlier in November, the USVI Lacrosse Association was accepted as a member of World Lacrosse, the sport’s international governing body. The U.S. Virgin Islands was the 68th nation or territory to become a member.
“We are very pleased with the growth of lacrosse in our region” Katherine Loh, secretary general of the Pan-Am Lacrosse Association, said in a prepared release. “We can’t wait to see our new members take the field in the next PALA event.”
— Bill Kiser