When Rich Carter helped found the U.S. Virgin Islands Lacrosse Association nearly three years ago, his ultimate goal was to put a USVI team in the world championships.
It may not happen for a few years, but the USVILA will take a big step towards that goal when it sends a team to next week’s Pan-American Lacrosse Association’s 2022 Men’s World Qualifiers.
The six-team tournament — which begins Sunday in Medellin, Colombia, and runs through Friday, July 22, at the Atanasio Girardot Sports Center — will have teams from host-country Colombia, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru and Puerto Rico in addition to the USVI.
The U.S. Virgin Islands opens group play on Monday against Jamaica, then takes on Colombia on Tuesday. The quarterfinals will be held Wednesday, the semifinals on Thursday and the gold- and bronze-medal matches on Friday.
“We’ve seen just how far we’ve come in a short amount of time,” said Carter, the USVILA’s vice president and the National Team’s general manager. “It’s a tribune to the work and commitment of our board, our coaches, our support staff and our players, who have made the commitment to really improve their lacrosse skills and get serious as training as athletes.
“That’s been the biggest difference — the guys on island who show up twice a week, then work out in between those two practices, have really made this possible for us to have a national team.”
That dedication will be on display next week, considering that the USVI National Team isn’t eligible to qualify for the World Championships yet.
The USVI Lacrosse Association was granted associate member status by world governing body World Lacrosse in November 2020, right after becoming a full member of the Pan-Am Lacrosse Association.
To become a full member of World Lacrosse, the USVILA had to complete several items, the last is taking part in a World Lacrosse-sanctioned tournament — like next week’s PALA 2022 Men’s World Qualifiers.
That’s not thwarting the USVI’s players, many of whom played collegiately; in fact, it’s become something of a motivating factor.
“This tournament is very big for the program, in a sense,” said USVILA president Pedro Alvarado, who will play at attack during the PALA 2022 World Qualifiers. “Once we play in the tournament, it opens up all the doors for every other World Lacrosse event — be it box lacrosse [an indoor form of the sport], women’s lacrosse, the U-19 teams, all of it opens up by us participating in this one.
“We’ve got 24 players that just love the game and love the Virgin Islands. To us, it’s a unique opportunity to carry the flag and show our V.I. pride.”
Still, the progress the USVI Lacrosse Association has shown in getting its men’s program off the ground has been impressive.
From the organization’s formation in October 2019, to playing its first international tournament — the PALA Sixes Cup in Auburndale, Fla., in early September 2021 — to now fielding a 23-man team for the World Qualifiers, the pace at which things has developed has even surprised Carter.
“Initially, we thought it was going to be a longer-term project,” Carter said. “We didn’t know how many people who actually lived in the Virgin Islands had experience with the game. But it was really neat — the first practice had four guys; a couple weeks later, there was three more, and it kept growing like that.
“The reason it was successful was not just because we had goals, we had a field and we were playing lacrosse. It was the relationships that started to form between the players, especially on St. Thomas. They became a very close-knit group very quickly. Now, it’s a true family.”
That’s why Alvarado said the USVI team isn’t in a “happy to be there mindset.”
“Our mindset is to win the whole thing, win this regional qualifier, then have [World Lacrosse] have a hard time telling us that the champions of this tournament can’t go [to the 2023 World Lacrosse Championships],” he said.
“We’re trying to force their hand, in a sense. We’re coming ready to compete at a really, really high level. The whole team’s taking this 100% serious, and we’re hoping to come back victorious.”