The U.S. Virgin Islands 15-under national baseball team rallied late to pull off a 13-10 victory over Haiti on Friday and lock up second place in the Copa Del Caribe Beisbol tournament in the Dominican Republic.
The USVI finished 2-2 in the three-team tournament, held by the Caribhbean Baseball Confederation. The Dominican Republic (4-0) clinched first place by beating Haiti (0-4) in Saturday’s final game.
U.S. Virgin Islands pitcher Glen Maduro III was named the tournament’s most outstanding pitcher. In his lone start on May 24, Maduro threw a four-hitter with a tourney-best 14 strikeouts in a 9-3 victory over Haiti.
The U.S. Virgin Islands trailed 10-5 through three innings before its offense got on track, scoring three runs in the top of the fourth inning and two more in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 10-all.
The USVI then took the lead in the top of the sixth on a two-run home run by Daniel Pineda-McDonald and a bases-loaded error by the Dominican Republic to score another run.
Tyrone Lake got the win in relief for the U.S. Virgin Islands, allowing three runs off two hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings, with seven strikeouts.
The USVI had five hits — one each by Maduro, Pineda-McDonald, Lake, K’nard Callendar and Ajai Larcheveang — in Friday’s win over Haiti, but took advantage of 15 walks by four different pitchers.
Lake, Maduro and Pineda-McDonald each had two RBIs, and Maduro and Callendar scored three runs each.
Luis M. Cherry took the loss for Haiti, allowing five runs (four earned) off four hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings, with three strikeouts.