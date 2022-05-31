The U.S. Virgin Islands men’s national lacrosse team finished in 12th place out of 22 teams in the 2022 Heritage Cup tournament, which concluded Monday in Springfield, Mass.
Teams from 13 countries and territories took part in the men’s division in the Heritage Cup tourney, held for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also sending teams to the tournament were Greece, Ireland, Israel, Jamaica, Lithuania, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico and Sweden.
The USVI National Team went 2-3 overall in tournament play, opening with 10-8 loss to Mexico Red and a 9-8 victory over Peru on Saturday.
In consolation round matches Sunday, the U.S. Virgin Islands edged Israel U-18 Blue 6-5 in the ninth-place quarterfinal. However, on Sunday, the USVI lost to Peru 8-3 in the ninth-place semifinal, then lost to Jamaica Green 5-4 in the 11th-place match.
Members of the U.S. Virgin Islands team taking part in the Heritage Cup tournament were attackers Matt Casey, Doug Dergner and Jason Tebo; midfielders Mike Murray, Devin Maxwell, Miller Barbour, Stephen Tortola, Shane Winter, E.A. Gray, Henry Chapman, Justin Porter and Blake Gatison; face off specialist Josh Tullis, defenders Tyler Peworchik, Jeremy Schachner, Blake Runkle, Kamaal Stanley, Mike Smith, Ricky Cotton and Keith Robinson; goalie Jacques Amilcar, and coaches Brian Fitzsimmons and Rich Carter.